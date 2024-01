Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's marriage with Vicky Jain is currently the most discussed affair on the controversial reality show. The fights between the married couple are becoming more intense day by day thus raising questions about the future of their marriage post the show. Vicky Jain's mother's recent statements such as Ankita is indeed an investment and how the Pavitra Rishta actress is taking Sushant Singh Rajput's name just for sympathy have made the whole situation more complicated. Amidst this, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta has come out in support of Ankita Lokhande. Shweta recently took to her social media and posted a heartfelt story for the actress. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain threatens Ankita Lokhande to expose her in their latest fight [Watch]

Bigg Boss 17: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister extends support to Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande's mother, Vandana Phadnis Lokhande recently in an interview reveled how her daughter is till in touch with Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Vandana shared that Ankita frequently calls Sushant's dad and his sisters to inquire about their well being. She emphasized that her daughter is not the kind of person who will use someone's name for the sake of publicity especially of the one who is not in this world. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother Vandana reveals that Sushant Singh Rajput's family and father still stay in touch with the actress

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta knows Ankita since she was dating her brother. Even after Sushant's demise, Ankita and Shweta have been in touch. Shweta has finally come out in support of Lokhande on her respective social media handle. Shweta posted some old pictures of her and Ankita and shared that how she will always be with her. Check out the post below.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's fight are often said to be scripted by a section of viewers. According to some social media users, the couple have already pre planned their fights in order to stay in limelight. However now that Vicky's mother has also bad mouthed Ankita Lokhande on public platform it seems the couple are indeed going through a rough patch in their marriage.