Bigg Boss 17 had quite an eventful week. The massive fight between Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya brought the house down. Samarth Jurel poked Abhishek Kumar to a level where the latter gave him a tight slap. For the same, Abhishek Kumar got evicted from the house. Ankita Lokhande, the captain of the house, decided to punish Abhishek Kumar for breaking the house rules. However, over the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan brought back Abhishek Kumar. The host slammed Samarth Jurel for his incessant poking with an agenda. Not all are happy with Abhishek's re-entry in the house. In the outside world, it is Andy Kumar who disagrees with Abhishek being given a second chance. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan shares audience's comparison of Abhishek Kumar slapping Samarth Jurel to hero beating villain; latter sits shocked [Watch]

Andy Kumar disagrees with Abhishek Kumar's return in Bigg Boss 17

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Andy Kumar expressed his thoughts over Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel fiasco. Andy Kumar, who was a part of Bigg Boss in a previous season, questioned since when did it become a fiction show. Extending slow claps, Andy expressed surprise over Abhishek Kumar being shown as 'hurt and victim' despite him being the one who slapped another contestant. In another tweet he wrote that Ankita Lokhande made the right decision of eliminating Abhishek Kumar. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Orry 'heart broken' over Abhishek Kumar's ouster from Salman Khan show; 'I was rooting for you'

Check out his tweets below:

Bechara #AbhishekKumar kisi ko Thapar mara par Hurt or Victim Voh Khud hai! Slow Claps #BiggBoss17 #AnkitaLokahnde dil se nahin khelti, uske toh koi feelings hi nahin hai right?

WOW When did #BB17 become a fiction show? — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) January 6, 2024

Kaise kisi ko victim bana jab voh khud hi agressor hai #BiggBoss17 se seekiye. #VickyJain? ko poocha agar aapke saath yeh hota toh? - par agar voh or koi aur #Bb17 haath utha tha kya usko vaapis lekar aate?#AnkitaLokahnde sahi kia #AbhishekKumar ko nikalke- ab usse gas light… — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) January 6, 2024

Here's a video of Abhishek Kumar slapping Samarth Jurel

Andy Kumar has been an ardent follower of Bigg Boss. He follows every season religiously and shares his views and opinions through social media. Since the beginning of Bigg Boss 17, he has been quite active on social media platforms sharing his reviews with fans.