The last two weeks of Bigg Boss 17 seem to be high on fights and drama. For over the past three days, the contestants are only fighting inside the house. Currently, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Ayesha Khan, Arun Mahashetty and Mannara Chopra are the top eight. Out of these eight, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahashetty are in the Bigg Boss Finale. The remaining four are in the nominations. They are in the danger zone and one of them would not make it to Bigg Boss 17 finale. In today's episode too, a big fight took place between the contestants. Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya had a fight with Mannara Chopra. A lot of things were said and the verbal argument escalated in no time. Now, netizens have a strong reaction on the fight that too place. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Isha Malviya in danger zone; whose journey will end before the finale?

BollywoodLife is available on WhatsApp. Get all the latest Entertainment News and TV News instantly. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande randomly throws Mannara Chopra's blanket on ground; latter says 'Pagal hi hogai hain' [Watch]

Andy Kumar who is following Bigg Boss 17 very religiously has been commenting on every event unfolding in the house. He shared his take on the recent fight as well. He wrote that Ankita Lokhande is demonstrating superiority complex as she said Arun Mahashetty to not talk to her. He stated that the events inside the house are getting nasty and it is Mannara Chopra who is handling all of the other contestants pretty well. In another tweet, he called for Justice For Mannar. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Meera Chopra supports sister Mannara Chopra as Isha Malviya calls her '30 saal ki bacchi'; says 'Gutter mouth, gutter mentality'

Trending Now

Check out his tweets below:

Wow ab kaun apna superiority complex dhikar raha hai?#AnkitaLokhande kaise #ArunMashettey ko keh sakti merese mat baat karo. Getting so nasty now. itni bholklahat atchi nahin hai.#MannaraChopra? is still handling them so well!

Join us for our live after #Biggboss17… — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) January 18, 2024

#IshaMalviya aur #AnkitaLokhande ka attitude kitne gandha lag raha hai... unko lag raha hai ke aisa kar ke voh atche lage gai?

Ab Isha calling #MannaraChopra? characterless is ok all of a sudden; why is there no outrage now??

"Shut up, don't talk to my husband"- maybe you… — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) January 18, 2024

JUSTICE FOR MANNARA — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) January 18, 2024

Gauahar Khan also took to X to comment on the latest events of the Bigg Boss 17 house. She said she is rooting for 'M square' to win. She also mentioned that humanity goes for a toss. Earlier, Kamya Punjabi and Pooja Bhatt slammed the contestants for making things ugly in the torture task.

Insaniyat marr jaati hai, ek task ke liye . Shame !!!!!! M square for the win !!!! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 18, 2024

Check out a video of Ankita Lokhande vs Mannara Chopra

In tomorrow's episode, commoners will enter the house and the contestants would be given a task to roast each other.