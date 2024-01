In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 17, the first round of torture task took place. The housemates were divided into two teams. Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahashetty were the ones who were tortured by Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya. Chilli Powder, waxing and more - they were seriously tortured. Mannara Chopra was the one who was targeted the most. She was considered to be soft and all the other four targeted her. However, she stood strong and continued the task for as long as she could. She was tied to Munawar Faruqui and she she left the buzzer, he got out of the task too. Andy Kumar who has been following the show religiously has now commented on the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande abuses Mannara Chopra amidst a fight over Munawar Faruqui? Netizens shocked

For all the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates, don't forget to get BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Samarth Jurel reacts to Isha Malviya's father saying he could have avoided the show; says 'Maine kuch galat...'

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Andy Kumar stated that Mannara was over targeted during the task. He also mentioned that some one else's revenge was taken out on her. Andy strongly deserves that Mannara should be in the finale. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's insecurity about Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra upsets fans; netizens say 'She needs psychiatrist'

Trending Now

Check out Andy Kumar's tweet below:

After seeing what torture #MannaraChopra went through. I think it’s time to trend MANNARA DESERVES FINALE Quote Retweet gets retweet. #BiggBoss17 — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) January 17, 2024

#MannaraChopra was over targeted! Kisi aur ka Revenge kisi aur pe nikala! MANNARA DESERVES FINALE#BiggBoss17

Retweet as much as you can I will repost quote tweets mentioning tagline! — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) January 17, 2024

Even Kishwer Merchant has expressed shock over how the torture task was played in Bigg Boss 17 house. In today's episode, we shall see the other team hiding buckets and all the other ingredients so that they do not get tortured. However, Bigg Boss will through the googly. They will be reprimanded for their actions and power will be given to team A to decide their fate. Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahashetty will choose to disqualify team B and nominate them for eliminations. A new drama will unfold in the house as we will also see Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui getting into a crazy fight.