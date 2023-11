Bigg Boss 17 will soon see the entry of wild cards. One of the names doing the rounds is that of Anjali Arora. The Lock Upp contestant might be brought in to spice up the Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra story. As we know, Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora were close buddies on Lock Upp. Everyone assumed that the two would end up as a couple. But when he went outside, he announced his girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi to his fans. This apparently created a rift in their friendship. Anjali Arora in her later interviews hinted that Munawar Faruqui is not as transparent as he seems to be. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Anurag Dobhal abuse Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi? Netizens say, 'Joker gone'

Anjali Arora puts out a statement

Anjali Arora has now put up a story. She has said that speculations of her entering Salman Khan's show are fine but using the MunJali tag in everything is not cool. Though she did not take the name of Munawar Faruqui, it is obvious what it is hinting at. Fans adored the bond of MunJali in Lock Upp. There are many fans who feel the version of Munawar Faruqui on Bigg Boss 17 is not as original as Lock Upp. This is how people reacted on the post on X....

Anjali posted this on insta - to clear air about forceful shipping by media.

She is happy without tagging and let's keep that way.#AnjaliArora #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/WR8uJT5vCD — CoolTweets (@KoolTweetsss) November 24, 2023

#AnjaliArora Has official added story message on Instagram She is saying that if I go to any show, I will be single, on my own, Not to prove or show anyone anything. While speaking to the media she is saying that no one has the right to drag my name with someone else#BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/6yhwLUzXEM — Krishna Sharma? (@Iakrishnasharma) November 24, 2023

#AnjaliArora has decided to stay home and enter #BiggBoss or any othr show only when she is Single & on her own. Akash ko leke jaati to maza bhi aata... Disappointed ? #BB17#MunAra rocks #Munjali Sucks So much of mumfalli has gone waste ?#MunawarFaruqui? #MannaraChopra — Sorry Bol?? (@doodhwaali) November 24, 2023

But fans want that Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora should play together. The two had an adorable chemistry in Lock Upp. Fans of Munawar are not liking Mannara Chopra any more. The ship seems to be promoted by makers of Bigg Boss 17.