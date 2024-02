Bigg Boss 17 is over but the craze around the show and especially the winner Munawar Faruqui is intact. Munawar Faruqui's win was hailed by everyone, but few believed that Ankita Lokhande deserved to win, and among them was the host of the show Salman Khan. The superstar too expressed his shock over Ankita not winning the show. And now the latest one who has indirectly exposed her disappointment over the in of Munawar is his Lock Upp co-contestant Anjali Arora. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Winner Munawar Faruqui talks about his bond with Ayesha Khan post the show ended

Watch the video of Anjali Arora avoiding to talk about Munawar Faruqui winning the Bigg Boss 17 show

Anjali and Munawar were linked with each other in Lock Upp and their name's hashtag was also created by fans as they felt it was serious. But as soon as the show was over, Munjali vanished. But seems like Anjali Arora is still upset with Munawar and she doesn't agree with his style of game and is unhappy with his win.In her latest appearance. Anjali Arora was questioned about Munawar Faruqui's win, but she royally ignored the questions and only continued to pose.

Munawar Faruqui's fans are calling her jealous of his win and are trolling her over ignoring the questions on the stand-up comedian. Anjali Arora was seen attending Ankita Lokhande's party and it showed that she had chosen her side.

Munawar Faruqui who won the show also faced a lot of criticism from netizens after Ayesha Khan's entry into the show, who slammed him for cheating on her over other girls. After Munawar accepted his mistake, he was labelled as a womaniser and the image of the standup comedian went at stake. But by winning the show, he proved his followers had accepted him with his flaws. And has allowed him to build his life all over again.

Watch the video of Munawar Faruqui.