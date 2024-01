Bigg Boss 17 has been one hell of a ride for Munawar Faruqui and his supporters. The winner of Lock Upp was touted by many to be the winner of the show. However, his image has taken a real dent after the entry of Ayesha Khan. The lady came on the show and spoke about how Munawar Faruqui double dated Nazila Sitaishi and her. She said that he was in touch with her even when he claimed that he had split. It seems Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui were in a live-in relationship for around two months. Isha Malviya also spoke about how she discussed intimate details of their relationship. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Aishwarya Sharma on dealing with online trolling and bullying, 'Mujhe aadat hai gaali...'

Anjali Arora exposes Munawar Faruqui in a video

Anjali Arora in an interview has said that Munawar Faruqui knows how to play with people's emotions. While she did not call him a womanizer on his face, she said that he knows how to play with the feelings of girls' with his words. Take a look at the video... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan show to end up without an extension? Is this the real reason?

#AnjaliArora levels serious allegations against #MunawarFaruqui

Says, He knows how to play with Girls, aisi kitni hain aur ladkiyanpic.twitter.com/OR9ouN73nI — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 2, 2024

Netizens have had mixed reactions to the video. Many feel that if Anjali Arora knew that he was allegedly such a person then why did she come close to him in the first place. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt reveals Vicky Jain had asked him for tips on how to be a composed husband after a nasty spat

Videos nahi chal rhe iske limelight me aana chah rhi as wildcard ?? — Javed Alam (@JavedAlam002) January 2, 2024

The truth is, they all want to get easy fame by defaming#MunawarFaruqui Now. Bibi ko itni der baad yad aaya ye btana. I am not defending Munawar, for sure.

Wrong thing can not be justifed in any way. — Bilal Salfi (@salfi6692) January 2, 2024

Anjali said 'I love you' to Munawar Faruqui on the Lockup show. Munawar did not say it. #BiggBoss17 Anjali wants to become famous too, that's why she is targeting Munawar in interviews. #MunawarFaruqui Here is the proof pic.twitter.com/AbFoZkNvXN — THE NADDY? (@Nady_asim1) January 2, 2024

Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan's issue was addressed by Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar. He asked her what was her aim behind coming to the show. The lady had a panic attack after the same.