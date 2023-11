Bigg Boss 17 is doing quite well on the TRP charts. There is a lot of buzz about the wild cards. We know that Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is going inside the house for a few days. He will be a guest on the show. Now, reports are coming that the channel has roped in Anjali Arora as one of the wild cards. She is a famous TikToker and is known for the Kacha Badam song. On Lock Upp, Anjali Arora developed a deep friendship with Munawar Faruqui. Fans had christened them as MunJali. But when he came out, it became obvious that Munawar Faruqui had a girlfriend, Nazila Sitaishi and he was in a serious relationship outside. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain refuses to give Sana Rees Khan food after their heated argument over kitchen duties [Watch video]

On the show, we are already seeing a track of Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra. They were being shipped as MunNara. But the recent comments that Mannara has made about him regarding his age and looks has angered Munawar Faruqui's fans. They feel she should be shipped with Anurag Dobhal instead. Anjali Arora has indirectly called Munawar Faruqui as fake after seeing him on Bigg Boss 17. We wonder if she will expose some more secrets of the Lock Upp winner. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Here's all you need to know about the double evictions, wild card entries in the Salman Khan show

Buckle up for the twist! ?️ Rumor has it that #AnjaliArora is ready to spice things up as the newest wild card entry in the #BiggBoss17 house. Get ready for the unexpected!#MunawarFaruqi #BiggBoss17

In the coming days, a number of people are expected to come as wildcards. Some of the names include Rakhi Sawant, Adil Khan Durrani, Flora Saini, Tassnim Nerurkar and adult content creator Shilpa Sethi. Now, let us see if Anjali Arora does enter the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa co-star Nidhi Shah to enter the Salman Khan show as wild card contestant?