Bigg Boss 17 has been doing well. The TRPs have been quite decent but this week everything was a bit down. Abhishek Kumar has been the talk of the town this week. His aggressive and disrespectful behaviour was addressed during the weekend ka vaar. He had entered with his ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya and they had lots of fights on the first day. Later, they sorted out things and Isha even allowed him to sleep on the same bed. Later, when Isha's current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel entered Abhishek was hurt. Things got better between them and later Abhishek came close to Khanzaadi. They shared a good bond and looked like they were in love. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's Udaariyaan costar Virsa Riar supports him after fight with Isha Malviya; asks 'Why it's always the men?'

People spoke a lot about them inside the house. Abhishek and Khanzaadi also had fights and Salman even bashed Khanzaadi for playing with Abhishek's feelings. Khanzaadi and Abhishek had ugly fights after which they stopped talking. However, once again, they have started talking but Khanzaadi keeps denying having any bond with him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 contestant Vicky Jain was also a part of Bigg Boss 4? Watch Viral video

Ankit Gupta reacts to Abhishek and Khanzaadi's love angle

But from Abhishek's side it looks clear that he likes her. Now Abhishek's Udaariyaan costar and friend Ankit Gupta has reacted to Abhishek's love angle with Khanzaadi. Speaking to Filmygyaan, Ankit said that he does not know what is happening in the house because he hasn't seen it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Top 3 finalists: Did Salman Khan drop a hint at the strongest contestants of this season?

However, he believes that if it is from Abhishek's side, then he is feeling it. He also said that there is nothing wrong in it. Ankit shared that everyone has the right to move on and Abhishek should also move on. He added that what happens to a love story that will be seen only when they come out of the house. This is a big story in TV news.

He shared, "It is a very volatile place and people get really vulnerable inside the house. aisi situations mei jo relationships hote hain mostly convenience ya adjustments ke hote hain." He further said that the reality of relations is known only outside the Bigg Boss house.

Contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Talking about the contestants of the house, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are in the house.