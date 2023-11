Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the love from the audience. The TRPs of the show have been quite amazing this week and the show is all over the internet. Everyone is talking about the show and this season, the biggest highlight was Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel's triangle. Isha and Abhishek entered as ex-couple and they had lots of fights in front of Salman Khan himself. Later, in the house, Isha also got close to Abhishek and even agreed to share bed with him. Seeing this, Salman Khan bashed Isha for playing with Abhishek's feelings. Later, after Isha's current boyfriend Samarth entered we saw more and more of drama. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin costar defends actress over 'toxic' behaviour

Abhishek Kumar has been very aggressive in the house since the start. He also used to angrily speak to Isha and sometimes even got aggressive. He had once even held Isha's hand tightly because she was seen sitting besides Munawar. After Samarth entered, Abhishek showed a lot of maturity but his aggression towards Isha and others did not finish.

Ankit Gupta talks about Abhishek Kumar's aggression

Now, Abhishek's Udaariyaan costar and former Bigg Boss contestant Ankit Gupta revealed the reason why Abhishek is aggressive towards Isha. Speaking to Filmibeat, Ankit said that in life things are a bit difficult for emotional people. He said that a girl gets hurt for some time and a boy gets hurts after some time. But when the guy gets to know that there is another person in his girl's life, he gets a bit more hurt.

He added that when your former girlfriend's boyfriend comes in front of him he gets even more hurt. Ankit feels this is what is happening in the Bigg Boss house right now.

Talking about the contestants of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal entered the house during the premiere episode.