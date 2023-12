Bigg Boss 17 has grabbed everyone's attention. This season is a huge hit and the TRPs have been quite decent. The highlight of this season has been Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel's triangle. Isha entered the show with her ex-boyfriend, Abhishek. They entered and started an ugly fight but immediately sorted it out. Isha and Abhishek came close the next day itself and she even wanted him in her bedroom. The next week, Isha's current boyfriend Samarth entered and she denied being in a relationship with him. Samarth was hurt and shocked. Later, Isha confessed that she was wrong in hiding the truth. Salman had even bashed her for using Abhishek's feelings. Abhishek was highly affected by all this and we saw his aggression and outburst. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande praises Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz; says he stood strong against Sidharth Shukla

Post that Abhishek, Isha and Samarth have been cordial. In fact, Samarth and Abhishek have developed a good understanding between them. However, in the recent episodes, we saw problems starting again between Isha and Abhishek. Isha did not like it when Abhishek asked Munawar if the thoughts during Sana Raees Khan's duty matters were actually Isha's or if he directed them.

Ankit Gupta wants Abhishek to stay away from Isha

Isha asked Abhishek not to speak about her matters. In the upcoming episode as well we will see Isha and Abhishek's fight where they also get into pushing and hitting. Now, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's Udaariyaan costar, Ankit Gupta has reacted to the fights. He spoke to Etimes and said that he has always been very close to Abhishek but never connected with Isha.

He also spoke about their constant fights and said that Abhishek should stay away from things and people who hurt him. He added that if Abhishek knows she is hurting him, he should maintain a distance. However, he said that in the matters of love, things are a bit difficult and complicated. This is a big story in TV news.

