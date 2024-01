The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 will happen on January 28. The show is getting all the love since the start and the TRPs have also been good this time. We are all waiting to know who will win Bigg Boss 17. While the finale date is near, the excitement level amongst fans is also high. Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya are currently seen as the contestants. We will now see four more contestants getting evicted leaving the top five for the finale. Now, we will get to see the family members of the contestants entering the house. For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Today: Aoora feels THIS contestant can win the show and its not Ankita Lokhande or Munawar Faruqui

Family week in Bigg Boss 17

Yes, the promos of the same have released. We see Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mothers entering the show. Arun Mahashettey's wife will also enter the show. Abhishek Kumar's mother and Isha Malviya's father will also be seen in the show. Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's sisters will be entering to support them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra breaks down as Vicky Jain nominates her; netizens say 'Moye moye ho gaya'

Family members of contestants get a special power from Bigg Boss

Samarth and Ayesha's family will also enter the show. The family members of these contestants will also stay in the house for a day. Along with this stay, the family members of the contestants will also get a special power from Bigg Boss. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rinku Dhawan talks about her divorce with Kiran Karmarkar; reveals she was attracted to someone else while being married

Trending Now

As per reports, the family members will get the special power to eliminate one of the nominated contestants whose journey will finally come to an end. This will be a big decision that the family members will have to take now.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Talking about the nominations, this week Mannara, Arun, Abhishek, Samarth, Vicky and Ayesha have been nominated. Ankita and Isha are safe this week. However, nothing is confirmed yet and it will be interesting to see what changes will this family bring in.