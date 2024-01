Bigg Boss 17 game is getting intense with each passing day. Contestants are now doing everything to bag the top spot. The race is now to be in the top 5. Currently, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, Vicky Jain and Arun Mahashetty are in the house. The nominations task took place. In yesterday's episode, we saw Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahashetty, and Munawar Faruqui getting tortured by the other housemates. Chilli powder was thrown making the task ugly. In today's episode, we shall see Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain fighting. A new video also shows that Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande will also get into a fight. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Andy Kumar feels Mannara Chopra was 'over targeted' during torture task; 'Kisi aur ka revenge...'

For all Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News related updates, get BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's insecurity about Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra upsets fans; netizens say 'She needs psychiatrist'

In the video, we see Ankita Lokhande trying to talk to Munawar Faruqui, however, Mannara Chopra is standing in between. Ankita Lokhande gets agitated as Mannara Chopra does not allow her to talk. The Pavitra Rishta actress screams at Munawar Faruqui stating that whatever behaviour he has toward her is wrong. In the end, she says something out of frustration. Netizens are of belief that Ankita Lokhande abused Mannara Chopra. On the other hand, we see Abhishek Kumar fighting with Vicky Jain. Also Read - Has Rashami Desai been affected by the turmoil around Ankita Lokhande's life in Bigg Boss 17? Actress' cryptic post worries fans

Trending Now

Check out the reactions to Bigg Boss 17 video below:

What did Ankita say in the end?

Pavitra rishta bahu, what? — neighbour_next_door (@mihika_007) January 17, 2024

Isne last main gali di and behen bolke rukh gayi … Badi Pavitra and sanskari bahu hai ? — Geeta Negi (@Geetanegi07) January 17, 2024

Isne last main gali di and behen bolke rukh gayi … Badi Pavitra and sanskari bahu hai ? — Geeta Negi (@Geetanegi07) January 17, 2024

Reality of ankita lokhande ? badtameez aurat — Muskan Razi (@muskan_vk_18_) January 17, 2024

Ankita gali de reh hai wo bhi ek ladki ko phle paati ko ab dost ko whaaaa??? — Rihaan khan (@Rihaan5148) January 17, 2024

Here's another video of Ankita Lokhande vs Mannara Chopra

The fight seem to have began with Vicky Jain throwing the buckets on the fence so that they cannot be used to torture the team B. Munawar Faruqui got onto the tree with a stick to remove those buckets. As Vicky tries to stop him, he falls. Angry Munawar then charges at Vicky Jain holding his collar. A big war of words takes place between the two. Vicky Jain calls Munawar 'chichhora' and what not. A lot of drama will take place in today's episode.