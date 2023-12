Bigg Boss 17 is quite interesting as the maker himself in involved in the game. We see Bigg Boss often interfering, taunting and joking with the contestants of the house. Everyday brings a new twist. In the latest promo, we see a major expose happening surrounding Ankita Lokhande. Munawar Faruqui is called into the archive room and Bigg Boss makes him listen to a clip that has not been shown to the audience as yet. Neither do the housemates know about it. The clip is about Ankita Lokhande asking the medical help whether he watches Bigg Boss and sort of seeking information. Munawar Faruqui is then asked if his unfair and he says yes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Netizens predict Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will get divorced in the house; say ‘100 percent chances hai’

In the promo further, we see Munawar Faruqui revealing the same information with other members of the house. He says that Ankita Lokhande's special services of being provided with medical help should be stopped as it is not being provided by Bigg Boss. He says that he is unfair and confronts Ankita about seeking outside information. Though Ankita denies asking anything about the show but Munawar has already heard the clip. Then Abhishek Kumar states that Vicky Jain's special services should also be cancelled as he might be seeking information through signals and gestures. Ankita Lokhande is in tears after the revelation. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra begs Isha Malviya to become the first Captain in the house after she commits this mistake

Trending Now

Check out Bigg Boss 17 promo video below:

Now, Ankita Lokhande is trending on social media and all her fans have come out in her defense. Fans are stating that why didn't Bigg Boss stop Ankita Lokhande while seeking information? Some of them stated that she is the most misjudged contestant on the show.

Check out the tweets made by Ankita Lokhande fans below:

#AnkitaLokahnde is the most misjudged contestant, she always priortise her husband and she is the one who is always available for others in their hard time but she get nothing in return except bashing ANKITALOKHANDE SHOW BB17 — ????? (@wakhra_swag1) December 14, 2023

jab bhi bahar se koi aata hain sab curiousity mein casually poochte Medical room mein camera vagera sab Lage hote hain everybody knows doctor nahi bol sakhta

Orry se bhi sabne poochta tha

Ankita se content leke munawar ko de rahe#ankitalokhande #munawarfaruqui #biggboss17 — DiraAnkitafam (@Ankitafam) December 14, 2023

Munawar in Live actually makes strategies and discuss Nominations with Rinku the Tom Boy , Neil n Aishwarya openly brainwashing everyone against #VickyJain and #AnkitaLokhande , that tym BB automatically becomes deaf , blind and dumb , So much Biased towards these ppl??? — Vaishali Patil (@Vaishal48637715) December 14, 2023

Here's a video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's fight

What will the impact of this fiasco during the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan? Will the host discuss Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's special privileges?