Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande has come a long way in her journey. Her life has been an open book for her fans and audience. Ankita was once upon a time madly and deeply in love with the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who started his acting journey along with her. And it looks like Ankita is still not over his death and is often seen talking about him in the show. In the latest episode too, she was talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and regretting how she couldn't go to his funeral.

In the house she was seen admitting of NOT having the courage to see him on his funeral day, "Ye bahut shocking tha. Mai toh uske funeral pe bhi nahi gayi thi. Mai jaa hi nahi payi. Maine bola mai nahi dekh sakti ye. Vicky ne bola tha tu jaakar aa par maine bola nahi."

Ankita Lokhande slammed for using Sushant Singh Rajput's name for sympathy.

As there are many who still believe that Ankita is not over Sushant's death, there are also other viewers who are accusing the actress of using his name to survive in the house. Ankita is a huge name in the TV industry, and she has done a few films in Bollywood as well. While her career couldn't take off in Bollywood, she blamed it on not having any godfathers. And now her stint in Bigg Boss 17 has been getting mixed responses.

#AnkitaLokhande was one of the first person who demanded CBI Investigation for SSR. Those who are saying that Ankita is talking name of SSR for sympathy & votes, you people ?, Ankita is not even in eviction nomination for this episode of #BiggBoss17.pic.twitter.com/kJQ2nVn8pa — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) November 20, 2023

Ankita came into the Bigg Boss 17 house along with her husband, Vicky Jain, who has received a lot of backlash for his toxic behaviour with her. In fact, his latest revelation of admitting to being jealous of wife Ankita's popularity left many shocked.