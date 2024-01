Bigg Boss 17 has grabbed all the attention. The show will get its winner on January 28. Currently, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya are inside the house. Ankita and Vicky have been the highlight since last two weeks. We have seen them fighting since the start and things went so ugly that people felt they will end up getting divorced. Ankita kept complaining that Vicky does not give her attention and is always seen spending time with others. Recently, Vicky's mother entered the show and she has said so many things about Ankita. She said that Ankita needs to learn to behave and she also commented on Ankita's bond with Munawar. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar makes shocking claims about Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, ‘Every night they decide their next fight for the camera’

Vicky's mother clearly said that they do not like Ankita's bond with Munawar. Recently, Ankita has been getting jealous of Vicky and Mannara's bond. She has been saying that she does not like Mannara talking to Vicky. She also keeps making faces and getting angry on Vicky if he spends time with Mannara. During the recent nomination task, Ankit removed all her frustration on Mannara.

Ankita abuses Mannara and Munawar

She said abusive words and called her characterless. She even spoke to her in a very disrespectful way. Ankita and Munawar's friendship also broke because Ankita got insecure of Mannara being with Munawar. Ankita has been literally bullying Munawar and Mannara. The frustration also came out when Munawar, Mannara, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashetty's team won and disqualified Ankita's team.

Ankita says 'sorry Munna' to Vicky Jain

However, it seems Ankita did not get over Munawar. A video has gone viral where we see Vicky and Ankita in the kitchen area. Ayesha is also sitting with them. It seems Ankita and Vicky had a fight after which Ankita came to him. Vicky tells her that she keeps doing such things and disrespects him.

Ankita then hugged Vicky and said, "Sorry Munna". She then realises that it is Vicky and not Munawar.

Take a look at the video:

Wait What! Ankita Lokhande said Sorry Munna to her husband Vicky Jain Inko toh ab apne pati mei bhi Munna dikhayi de raha hai Kya Yahi Pyaar Hai, Haa Yahi Pyaar Hai ???#BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/RZpcvgwCNk — KhabriBhai (@RealKhabriBhai) January 18, 2024

Sharing the video, the user wrote, "Wait What! Ankita Lokhande said Sorry Munna to her husband Vicky Jain Inko toh ab apne pati mei bhi Munna dikhayi de raha hai Kya Yahi Pyaar Hai, Haa Yahi Pyaar Hai". People have commented on this video. Another user wrote, "Vicky bura nahi hai par Ankita ne usko bura dikhaya."

Vicky bura nahi hai par Ankita ne usko bura dikhaya. — rupa rajesh (@ruparaj1810) January 19, 2024

Take a look at a video on Ankita and Vicky from Bigg Boss 17:

Talking about the nominated contestants, Ankita, Vicky, Isha and Ayesha are nominated for the week.