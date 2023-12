Ankita Lokhande is currently in Bigg Boss 17 house. Be it her constant fights with husband Vicky Jain, her equation with friend turns foe Mannara Chopra or frequent emotional breakdowns, the Pavitra Rishta actor is trying to be as real as possible with the audience. However, amidst all this, a recent conversation which took place between Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya has raised a lot of eyebrows and may have finally answered the age-old question, Was Ankita’s possessive behaviour the reason behind her and Sushant’s break up? Let’s find out. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan pulls off a Gautam Vig devoiding members of full ration; netizens say 'Sana rocked mohalla shocked'

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput broke up in 2016 after seven years of togetherness

When Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput called off their relationship in 2016, there were strong conjectures that the late actor was miffed with Ankita’s possessive behaviour and hence he decided to part ways with her. It was stated that Ankita didn’t like Sushant’s equation with any of his female costar and how she would often create huge ruckus. Looks like those rumours indeed held some truth in it as in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17 Ankita Lokhande accepted that she was a very possessive girl friend to Sushant Singh Rajput and even revealed that how she fumed with anger when one of Sushant’s female costars jumped on him during a dance rehearsal.

Ankita finally admits of being possessive GF to Sushant Singh Rajput in Bigg Boss 17 house

Remembering Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 where both Ankita and Sushant participated as contestants, Ankita shared how she was least bothered about the dance reality show and would often chill with her choreographer Nishant Bhat. Ankita recalls during one of the dance rehearsals, Shampa who was Sushant’s choreographer jumped on his lap which made her fumed with anger. Ankita who was recalling this incident with Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar accepted that she was very possessive girlfriend back then but now she has become calmer as a partner.

Ankita has gained immense attention in Bigg Boss 17 whenever she talks about Sushant Singh Rajput. While many believe that it is Ankita’s love for the late actor that she still chooses to remember and talk about him, many also think that she is just using Sushant’s name to gain sympathy.