Bigg Boss 17 saw a heated argument between the two couples, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. The cold war between these two seem to be from the time of the Star Plus show Smart Jodi. Things got worse after Ankita Lokhande said that Neil Bhatt is behind her (Uske Peeche Pada Hai). While Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain had a showdown, Aishwarya Sharma sat down in front of Ankita Lokhande to fight. The two women did not mince any words to degrade one another. Aishwarya Sharma also said Tujh Jaisi Ladki to Ankita Lokhande.

Netizens divided between Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande

Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande's fight has got mixed reactions. Many feel that the Pavitra Rishta actress does tend to bully people in subtle ways. On the other hand, fans of Ankita said that Neil Bhatt only acts as per the directive of his wife and fights with people. The Tujh Jaisi Aurat comment has reminded fans of the incident of Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13. Who can forget the tea fight?

I swear today Aishwarya has left Dolly Bindra Priyanka Jagga n Pooja Missra milesssss behind. Such a wahiyat aurat aakthoo ??#AnkitaLokhande#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/SQUjsWHSVJ — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) December 17, 2023

#ankitalokhande starts a fight so she better be prepared for a counterattack .she just cannot say anything and get away with it . Every action has a reaction and #aishwaryasharma gave it back perfectly. #biggboss17 — Mohammad Haris Khan (@Mohamma81833960) December 17, 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande leading in popularity charts

Ankita Lokhande has emerged as one of the best players of the season. This time, the show is very different. Fans are missing the old flavour of the show with tasks that challenged the contestants. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have faced immense flak as well