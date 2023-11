Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are two of the most popular couples in Bigg Boss 17. Sometimes, being a couple is their strength and sometimes, the husband and wife duos keep fighting with each other. Ankita and Vicky and Neil and Aishwarya might fight with each other but they even make up again. But the fights between the two couples are never resolved, it keeps adding. And now, the two ladies, Ankita and Aishwarya, are going to be at loggerheads yet again. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande trolled for discussing Sushant Singh Rajput with Abhishek Kumar; fans defend her

Bigg Boss 17 8th November promo: Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande scream at each other

In the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, that is, in tomorrow's episode of Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show, we will see Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya Sharma and others discussing their household duties. Abhishek points out that Aishwarya doesn't do much work. This irks Aishwarya who lashes out at him. Neil Bhatt also intervenes and the fight gets intense as Neil and Abhishek both come neck to neck at each other. Aishwarya taunts Abhishek over his bootlicking attitude which does not go down well with Ankita Lokhande.

When Ankita says that nobody is bootlicking anyone in the house, Aishwarya loses her cool and asks Ankita to stay out of the matter. Ankita does back out from making her point about bootlicking. And the two ladies charge at each other over the same. The fight which had begun with Abhishek Kumar and Aishwarya Sharma, thus quickly moves on to Aishwarya and Ankita. The Pavitra Rishta actress asks the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress to mind her manners. She mimics Aishwarya's actions. Aishwarya and Ankita come to blows when both actresses scream at each other at the top of their lungs and ask each other to shut up.

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma's nasty fight here:

Aishwarya Sharma has this habit of teasing everyone in a childish manner which has been mocked on social media already. In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Aishwarya Sharma mimicking Ankita Lokhande as well. Both the ladies have accused each other of being insecure initially. The couple nominated each other for elimination and it got worse after that. And now, it seems, the two couples won't get along at all.