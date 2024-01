Bigg Boss 17 was a successful season. It kept the audiences hooked to the TV screens. All the drama, fights, and emotional moments fetched enough views for the show. Yesterday, was the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17. Munawar Faruqui was crowned as the winner of the latest season of Salman Khan's show. The top five finalists were Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mahashetty. The show is over and fans are eager to know what's next for all the contestants of Bigg Boss 17. Well, we don't know about the rest but there are chances that Ankita Lokhande and Ayesha Khan may bag big Bollywood projects. Why do we say so? Read on to know. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Winner Munawar Faruqui reveals if Ankita Lokhande's insecurity led to the break in their friendship

Casting agent Mukesh Chhabra took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to talk about the top five contestants of Bigg Boss 17. He expressed that he cannot wait to meet Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui. In another tweet he wrote that he cannot wait to cast Ankita Lokhande and Ayesha Khan in films. Ankita Lokhande is known for Pavitra Rishta. Ayesha Khan entered Bigg Boss 17 house as a wildcard contestant. She made some shocking allegations against Munawar Faruqui. She accused him of two timing her. All said and done, she surely left an impact with her stint in Bigg Boss 17 and now Mukesh Chhabra has expressed his wish to cast the two ladies in films. However, when, where, how, which film - all the details will be revealed only once Ankita and Ayesha bag big projects. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner was fixed? Munawar Faruqui BREAKS SILENCE

Mukesh Chhabra is currently celebrating as movie 12th Fail has won awards at Filmfare Awards 2024. He was the casting director for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film. Vikrant Massey's phenomenal performance fetched a lot of appreciation for 12th Fail. It was also sent for Oscars 2024 nominations.

Talking about Bigg Boss 17, fans are anticipating that some of the contestants will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Rohit Shetty entered the house during the finale week and mentioned about the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande could be the contestants but there is no confirmation on anything as yet.