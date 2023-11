Ankita Lokhande is seen locking horns with everyone in the house. First her heated fight with Neil Bhatt over nominations caused a huge stir. And now her latest fight with Isha Malviya over bathroom cleaning is going viral. Ankita is told by Isha that she doesn’t clean the bathroom properly in her duties, and she has to give her multiple reminders to do the same. Ankita strongly disagrees with Isha and tells her that she does her duty, isn’t a professional cleaner, and cleans the way she knows it. Netizens feel that Isha is stretching the matter unnecessarily. Also Read - Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana breakup? Duo sparks rumours after the former goes missing from GF's birthday party

Well , no doubt the show is revolving around her only, every freaking promo and she is rulling like a SLAYER ANKITA-CENTRIC-SHOW ??#AnkitaLokhande?#AnkitaLokhande#bb17 #biggboss17 pic.twitter.com/6ORdbX1mzX — ?????? ♕✨ (@galaxysupermacy) November 27, 2023

Everywhere only Ankita Ankita Ankita everyone wants to fight with her to have footage..It’s Ankita Lokhande show change the name #AnkitaLokhande? pic.twitter.com/pVIP3kxz2e — Garima back up (@BackupGarima) November 27, 2023

Aishwarya Sharma tells her husband Neil Bhatt he shouldn't have charged Ankita Lokhande.

Asswariya exposing her own husband ? “You know your way also na, you didn’t have to charge at #AnkitaLokhande! You previously did the same with #KhanZaadi too” So Mr ‘green flag’ is known to charge at girls? ?#BB17 #BiggBoss17pic.twitter.com/XC5oUW58hp — ayra - steal my videos = block list (@ayratastic) November 27, 2023

#BiggBoss17: the makers have gone wrong with #AnuragDhobal. Not everyone is like #ElvishaYadav or #AbhishekMalhan!! Not every YouTuber is FUN!! Can we please get #BabuBhaiya out of the house!! — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) November 27, 2023

was strongly slammed by Ankita’s fans for intimidating her in their fight. And now Aishwarya is seen telling her husband that there was no need to go aggressive, and he should have handled it his way. While there are many who support Neil and feel the makers are making the show Ankita centric.is right now the most watched reality show on Indian television.

Meanwhile, Anurag Dobhal fans come out in support of the You Tuber after seeing a lot of flak for him for not being active in the show.