Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya have ganged up against Aishwarya Sharma for nominations, as both the divas have happily nominated her and mocked the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress. In the latest promo, you can see how Aishwarya got to taste her own medicine as she was mocked by Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande. Aishwarya couldn’t tolerate both Isha and Ankita nominating her, and she lost her calm and indulged in a huge fight with them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma once again mocks Ankita Lokhande in front of the inmates; netizens call her 'jealous creature'

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya mocking Aishwarya Sharma in front of her after they nominate the actress.

While nominating Aishwarya and giving her reasons, Ankita Lokhande called Aishwarya ‘badtameez’ and the actress continued fighting with her. Isha Malviya took a dig at Aishwarya, saying that she has no individuality and is only here due to Neil Bhatt. And this statement by Isha leaves Aishwarya instigated. Aishwarya was called disrespectful by Ankita, and the actress told her that she should learn to respect others as well. Aishwarya tells Ankita," Doosre ko manners sikhata hai, pehle khud tameez seekh le.".

One user commented, "I really hate Aishwarya". Another user said, "Aishwarya aisi lagti hai ki jhupat patti mein rahti hai unka tone vaisa hai". One more user said, "Here Ankita and Isha was right Aishwarya ne jesi personality kkk me batai thi vo vesi kahi se bhi nahi he and jo bolti he vo bhi pointless hota he isha ki bato ka point to hota hi he koi na koi and ye show ke start hone ke pehle me aishwarya ka fan tha par aab nahi raha".