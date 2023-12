Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain who often make news for fighting and insulting each other in the show are right now grabbing eyeballs for getting intimate on the national television. This one video of Vicky and Ankita on their bed is something that hasn’t gone well down with the netizens and they shame and slam the couple. There are many who are expressing their shock and disappointment over this and are calling it a careless behaviour. As they both are aware of being on a national television. BollywoodLife is on WhatsApp, follow for the latest entertainment News and TV News updates. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals she couldn't watch Sushant Singh Rajput kiss Anushka Sharma in PK; talks about her possessive side

Watch Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain being slammed for getting intimate in the house

Control #VickyJain-#AnkitaLokhande control. This is a family show. We know you guys are planning a baby but this is not the place.#BB17 #BiggBoss17

I don’t know how being a couple they can go 3 months without sex. This is normal actually ^ — TwinklingTania (@TwinklingTaniaB) December 25, 2023

Dear #VickyJain-#AnkitaLokhande, a gentle reminder that this is a family show. While we respect personal choices, the display of intimacy, especially considering the show's nature, may raise concerns among the audience. Please maintain appropriateness ??#BigBoss17 — Mannara Chopra Fan Club (@mannara_bigboss) December 26, 2023

Ankita and Vicky are a married couple and there are few fans who feel them, but still do not agree with them being intimate in such a way in the national television. Ankita is intent the most popular actress and her fans say she could be more responsible after watching this. Wonder if this will be picked in the weekend ka vaar by Salman Khan.

There are many who are taking digs at Ankita as the actress had earlier claimed if being pregnant. This is something that has never happened in the history of Bigg Boss till date.

