Bigg Boss 17 has ended but people are still talking about it. The grand finale happened on January 28 but everyone still wants to know what the contestants of the show are doing now. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been the most talked about contestants of the show. Their personal life and family was always brought in and we saw many issues happening between them. Ankita and Vicky got married in 2021 and we saw them having many ugly fights inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Post the show ended, Ankita did not look happy with the way her in-laws and her husband were being portrayed in the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra denies demanding public apology from Munawar Faruqui; says 'Unhone jo narrative...'

Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka gives a tour of Ankita, Vicky's grand house in Mumbai

However, post the show, we saw the Bigg Boss 17 contestants partying together. Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka also partied with Ankita and Vicky. He met their mothers and even went to Ankita and Vicky's house in Mumbai. Sunny Aryaa shared a video on his social media handle where he gave a glimpse of Ankita and Vicky's house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya reacts on FIR filed against Munawar Faruqui fan for use of drone at Dongri [Watch]

Sunny revealed that Vicky and Ankita own a house in Mumbai worth crores. He said that after the Ambanis, Vicky has the biggest house in Mumbai. He showed the white-themed house with a grand living area and some beautiful decor. He also revealed that their house has a mini theatre and three swimming pools.

He said that he will shared the video of the whole house next time he visits Mumbai. As per reports, Vicky and Ankita's house is worth Rs 50 crores.

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale

Talking about the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui won the show while Abhishek Kumar was the first runner up of the show. Mannara Chopra was declared as the second runner up of Bigg Boss 17. Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey secured the fourth and the fifth place respectively.