Trouble's brewing between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain inside the house of Bigg Boss 17. Ever since they both entered the house of Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show, they have been fighting inside a lot. Ankita has been having complaints with Vicky over and over again while netizens feel that Vicky has been disrespectful towards Ankita. And of late, their relationship has reached a shocking point.

Ankita Lokhande feels under-appreciated; laments at Vicky Jain

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Vicky Jain playfully mocking Ankita Lokhande on the show. It happened while Isha Malviya was working out. Ankita who confessed is a fitness freak talked about walking 8 to 12 km every day. Vicky gestured as if Ankita was lying. It irked Ankita a lot. She talked about not getting appreciated enough by Vicky. Apart from Isha, Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan were also present, listening to Ankita. The Pavitra Rishta actress talked about Vicky not being in town when she would work out. The actress added, "Mai chali jaugi iski life se," in her frustration and anger.

Ankita Lokhande talks about making a decision about her relationship with Vicky Jain

Later in the day in Bigg Boss 17, we saw Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya discussing life after Bigg Boss with Vicky Jain. Mannara commented that she was getting distracted by a hot-looking Ankita. Vicky Jain added salt to Ankita's wounds saying that he doesn't find her hot but only cute. His statement irks Ankita who tells him that she knows he is done with her. Ankita adds that she will take a decision after getting out and will then go to Bali. Vicky yet again teased her by asking her to take a decision promptly because he also wants to go to Bali.

This is not the first time, Ankita has opened up on her 'decision'. During Munawar's case task last week, Ankita and Vicky were lawyers. Ankita was defending Munawar while Vicky was the prosecutor. In the heat of the moment during the arguments, Ankita said that if they keep fighting like that they will get divorced. Even Mannara was shocked by her comment.