Bigg Boss 17 couples are having a hard time. After Salman Khan has scolded Aishwarya Sharma, the actress is feeling very low. She said she is unsure of how everyone is viewing this outside. Aishwarya Sharma told Neil Bhatt that she feels she is undeserving of him. Neil Bhatt tries his best to make her understand things. On the other hand, there is a change in the house. Vicky Jain has been shifted to the room which has Sana Raees Khan, Navid Sole and others. He is having a very good time in their company. We will see a huge fight between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: KhanZaadi steals the show on Weekend Ka Vaar; netizens slam makers for being biased towards Mannara Chopra [Check Reactions]

She will be very upset after he says that she is too self-centered. He says that he feels he is being treated poorly by her. Vicky Jain hints that Ankita Lokhande is too obsessed with her image of a celebrity. After the houses get separated, Ankita Lokhande tells him that now they are two separate people in the game. She says that she will be independent from now on, and he can play as per his wish. This is not all. Ankita Lokhande tells him that he is a shatir man (cunning) and he has used her. Let us see what kind of fireworks erupt after such comments in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Munawar Faruqui breaks down in tears over a special message from son; Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande get emotional [WATCH]

I don't understand but y is #AnkitaLokhande upset It's a game show n #VickyBhaiya is saying since weeks he wants power n move to dimaag room Be happy u both can shine now — TheKhabri18 (@dilberkhandhad1) November 12, 2023

Mano ya na mano this season is all about my girl ankita Lokhande....? — sunshine ? (@isha_a9) November 12, 2023

The couple have been having a lot of issues. Salman Khan told Vicky Jain that he is coming across as a rude husband. He said that husbands are often misunderstood. Let us see how the couple take things forward from now on. On the other hand, Anurag Dobhal and Arun Mashettey have a huge fight. The former breaks items in the kitchen. Bigg Boss closes the space for all the housemates. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma breaks down after Salman Khan schools her, says 'People see me as a villain’