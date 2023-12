Bigg Boss 17's latest episode saw fights between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui. In the last episode of Bigg Boss, we saw Isha Malviya picking Mannara Chopra over Ankita Lokhande as the best contestant so far in the season. Ankita felt hurt by Isha's behaviour as she felt Isha had been inconsistent with her actions. The actress tried to talk with her husband, Vicky who is a fellow contestant in the show.

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain fight continues

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Ankita Lokhande complaining to Vicky about how he has not been understanding her in the game. She complained about how he has been looking after everyone else but her and accused him of wanting Mannara Chopra in the game ahead of her. Ankita asked Vicky to be behind her all the time. Their conversation was heading nowhere. Vicky straight away refused to do it. The actress then asked him to walk away which Vicky did. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Aishwarya Sharma reacts to being called a red flag; reveals who is the most cunning contestant and more

Later, Vicky Jain went again to Ankita Lokhande to sort things out. However, Ankita was in a bad mood. This conversation happened in the bedroom. Ankita turned rude to Vicky and he asked her to stop. He talked about the family watching the show, Ankita then asked him whether they would not watch him and his slap-like gesture. He changed the topic. Later, Ankita tried telling Vicky that she has a problem with Isha Malviya. Vicky, on the other hand, countered saying that such things keep happening and that people change in the house. Ankita asks him why hasn't she changed. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra turn bitter rivals; netizens blame Ayesha Khan for the mess [Check Reactions]

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain here:

At various points inside the house, we saw Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain trying to resolve their fight. Vicky Jain again brought up the topic of Ankita being disrespectful towards him and sought an apology. Ankita yet again questioned him about him trying to raise a hand on her. Vicky apologised for the sake of ending the conversation.

Netizens are in a fix over Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's equation

Netizens cannot pick sides between Ankita and Vicky. They feel both are wrong. Ankita, in blaming Vicky for the game and people going against him and Vicky, for his toxic behaviour with Ankita. Have a look at their reactions here:

#AnkitaLokhande to

Manara tu kar sakti

Hain apne liye stand le tujhe kisi ki zarurat nahi Ankita to Vicky mujhe bura lag raha hain meri ter se expectation tu kuch bolta nahi tujhe mere liye bolna tha tujhe pata nahi ye sab kya ho raha hain Audience: ? — Team Neilwarya BB17 (@Sumbulsquad90) December 27, 2023

Ye "crystal clear" hai vicky wo wali love nai karta Ankita ko zispe joonon hai... Ye pehle se hiii lagta hai ek samjhota ki relationship hai... "ACCEPT ANKITA ITS LIFE"... BE STRONG... — Akhunzada Ashraf (@akhunzadaa1) December 27, 2023

Vicky ke morale tab kaha tha jb Biwi pe haath uthaya aur ankita ka moral kaha tha jab Vicky ko kick kiya? — Shourya (@Atharva17doc) December 27, 2023

And that is the reason Ankita does not want Vicky to associate with her. She gives really bad vibes — Unnati (@Unnati466740792) December 27, 2023

Arre ankita shud stop cribbing n do same thing with vicky jakr abhishek ke sath game khelne lag jao he will automatically realize wht she is feeling rocket science nhi hai koi isme vicky se baat karna pathar par sir maarna — zaiba (@ShivThakareFc7) December 27, 2023

This Vicky always asks for sorry from her yaar Ankita aisa kar kya diya Jo sorry bol rahi I love how Ankita stood for herself #ankitalokhande #biggboss17 #vickyjain — DIRA (@jasmintheboss12) December 27, 2023

Ankita stp cribbing start sitting with vicky's enemies then he will automatically understand ? #BB17 — zaiba (@ShivThakareFc7) December 27, 2023

Vicky: chahti kya ho, clearly btao?

Ankita: ghoomta reh, mere peechy.

Vicky: wo mai ni kr skta. Tw logic kya h phr icka? PS: i mean wtf?just fire sign things.#BiggBoss17 #VickyJain #AnkitaLokhande — RED CHILLIES? (@TheAiryLibra) December 27, 2023

Ankita I want to know why did you say this? U mean Vicky ko game ke lie #MannaraChopra chahie this yahi tana Mara haina Apne? Ankita tumhe manna chiye thi na, mil gyi tujhe ? So sad man, Ye log real hoke kyun nai khel skate hai,

Waise sk expose this on WKW please,#bb17 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeoneTeam) December 27, 2023

Exactly. Ankita is so insecure insensitive jealous possessive cunning disgusting double faced person to the core. Vicky Ankita dono ek dusre ke liye hi Bane hue hein, dono deserves each other because both are same, no change ? Rubbish cheapest shameless personalities. — nancy2640 (@nancy26401) December 27, 2023

Emotional support hamesha deta hai vo..lekin Ankita ka acceptance level Kam hai...ab Vicky Jake Isha ko daat nahi sakta na ki tumne Ankita ko kyu 4 pe rakha — Amruta D (@Ammy99677088) December 27, 2023

Ankita don’t be jealous of Manna & Vicky bond please,

It’s look real to audience,

Don’t spoil it for god sakes,

Ankita - Mannara ka dil tutta hai toh tum usko jodne ke liye uske pass jaate ho...

Mere se baat karne ke liye tumhare pass time nahi hote Vicks,#MannaraChopra#bb17 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeoneTeam) December 27, 2023

Never get married to a emotionally unavailable man like Vicky. and Never be a person with no self respect like Ankita. Though I have soft corner for Ankita. I am so done with her.#BB17 #BiggBoss17 — Suv? (@SIepingBeauty_) December 27, 2023

It's disheartening to see the cracks in the #AnkitaLokhande and #VickyJain's relationship. Ankita mentions feeling hurt and offended by Vicky prioritizing #MannaraChopra over her. Love should always be a top priority, and it's crucial to address these issues for a healthier… — ??????? ? (@CapXSid) December 27, 2023

Sometimes I don't understand what does Ankita want... Vicky Bhaiya husband ke saath ek contestant bhi hai... If she wants that Vicky usko samjhe then she should also do that..#BB17 #BiggBoss17 #AnkitaLokhande #VickyJain — Priyankaa??✌️??? (@priyanka_019) December 27, 2023

Facts abt #AnkitaLokhande

- she married for money nd under pressure of her age

-she isn't happy with #VickyaJain

-vicky dnt gv a f*** abt her feelings, he knows she won't leave her...

-vicky ko Ankita ki chaabi pata hai,i.e .??? #BiggBos17 — ✿︎ᖇITᶻᶻᶻᶻᶻᶻ❦︎㋛︎?☠︎︎ (@humaninshell) December 27, 2023

Ankita’s game! vicky se attention seek

crib

morning anthem se sona.

mein rishta nibhati huu *1000000*infinity! aur batao guys? whereas #IshaMalviya has evolved her game! #BB17 #BiggBoss17 — stutibackup (@stutibackup1) December 27, 2023

Vicky bhaiya to apni khud ki biwi Ankita ko Sambhal nahin pa rahe hain chale munavvar ki jo biching karne hain — Nono Sha (@NonoSha285793) December 27, 2023

Ankita chahti hain vicky isha se laade /uske liye kuch bole

But vicky bro 3 paake bohot kush hain ? — মেসিময় ? (@8994xz) December 27, 2023

I get that Ankita is mad at Isha ranking her below Mannara but why is she mad at #VickyJain? The man has been bashed to pulp since the show started & she is bashing him too. I mean please! Anky & Vicky need to stop these arguments.#BB17 #BiggBoss17 — MithiB (@MithiMirchi10) December 27, 2023

Vicky is soo traashh

I feel like punching him through the screen The way he treats ankita is way beyond wrong.... And the fact that he is Unbothered This is absolutely not how u behave with ur wife#VickyJain #AnkitaLokhande#BiggBoss17 — ???????? (naina) (@01Huffle_puff) December 27, 2023

Ankita is super irritating

Isha ki decision pe wo Vicky ko kyu blame kar rahi hai#BiggBoss17 — Sayma Mehezabin Bably (@Mehezabin1423) December 27, 2023

#Vicky has no shame at all, even when #Ankita reminded him of the slap incident, he did not even apologize to her for that behaviour ?#BiggBoss17 #BB17 — Telly Fusion (@TellyFusion) December 27, 2023

#AnkitaLokhande explaining that #MannaraChopra & #IshaMalviya is taking #Vicky on a different road.. Now this weekend ka vaar is going to be a clash between favrts.. Either Sallu bhai will take stand of Ankita or Mannara.. #Bigboss17 #BB17 #MunawarFaruqui #AbhishekKumar — BiggBossIndiaTalk (@BigBoss_India) December 27, 2023

Vicky= I don't behave like that Ankita= o my god( in mind= roj har ghante har pal )#biggboss17 #vickyjain #AnkitaLokhande — DIRA (@jasmintheboss12) December 27, 2023

Vicky ankita ka footage ka rndi rona again — Imad Khan (@ImadKhanLahore) December 27, 2023

ankita getting jelly from vicky manna now ? anki doing mannara mannara..

vicky: wo sunti h baat ?? wahh vickyy bhaiyaaa ?#MannaraChopra #BiggBoss17 — Priya ? (@Priya_isBack) December 27, 2023

Very well said #AnkitaLokhande Your Husband cares for everyone in this house except you... Mannara ya Isha ko problem hoti toh Vicky bhagta hai piche but zero cares for Ankita.. They should learn from #RubinaDilaik & #AbhinavShukla how to balance game & bond #BiggBoss17 #BB17 — Anubhav K??? (@Anubhav_Memerz) December 27, 2023

Vicky aur ankita har week ek nakli fight karte hein,aur bigg boss boring pati patni drama pr promo kat dete hein.This bb is so biased. Show this 30 mins useless pati patni drama and ignored abhishek and all abhizadi moments. Trp will deteriorate further.#AbhishekKumar — rationalindian (@skepticindian12) December 27, 2023

Ankita don't deserve a husband like vicky .....He is sosoooo toxic ....pasai hai toh kuch bhi kare ga kha yae ....bb ki andhar bhi anikta ta ke baje se aya hui..he took granted to ankita.... Anikta should think agian about her merrige — Sana (@Sana48324797) December 27, 2023

I hate vicky.yeh chup hi nahi ho raha.throw him out we want to see ankita alone in bigg boss #AnkitaLokhande #BB17 #BiggBoss17. — anki bb17 (@man906235042936) December 27, 2023

Meanwhile, recently, Ankita's mother defended his slap-like gesture saying that it cannot happen and called them a loving couple.