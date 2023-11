Bigg Boss 17 has completed its fourth week, and the verdict, as per Ormax Media, is out. And the one person who is stuck in the number one position is Munawar Faruqui. Despite all the melodrama among husband and wife Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Ankita Lokhande, the man manages to be in the game, and that too in the top number one position. Ormax Media shared the top 5 contestants, and surprisingly, Mannara Chopra is out of the race. And not only this week, but she hasn't made it on the same list for the last 3 weeks, and it was only one week she was seen on the list. Mannara is out of the game after one week, as in the first week she managed to impress with her cuteness and sassy attitude, but slowly her overly judgmental nature is bringing her a lot of criticism. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Netizens laud Salman Khan for taking Aishwarya Sharma’s class; want the Tiger 3 star to school Vicky Jain next

While talking about Aishwarya Sharma, she gets defeated by Ankita as the Pavitra in the top 2. And the list adds Aishwarya in the third position, Neil Bhatt, and Vicky Jain in the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Ankita on fire… loving it but ek baat galat bole di, Mannara is not dumb she very well know what she is doing… pretending to be dumb. #BB17 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 11, 2023

Salman Khan savagely takes a dig at Mannara Chopra and her game.

Mannara is looking lost in the game, and she indeed needs to up her skills. And this is a wake-up call for Mannara for Salman as he warns her over her judgmental nature. And not just Salman; even Munawar schools Mannara and tries to make her understand the game. Will Mannara realise where she is going wrong? Will Aishwarya calm down? Will Vicky stop his overly misogynist attitude towards Ankita? Keep watching Bigg Boss 17.