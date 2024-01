Bigg Boss 17 has been one of the most talked about shows. Recently, during the weekend ka vaar, we saw double eliminations happening. Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan got eliminated from the show. While this was not enough, there was another elimination the next day. Bigg Boss gave captain, Aoora and ex-captains Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya a chance to nominate one person each. They nominated Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal and Ayesha Khan. Soon, the housemates were asked to decide to eliminate one of the three. Anurag Dobhal was eliminated from the show. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankit Gupta, Riteish Deshmukh and more celebs extend support to Abhishek Kumar amid Isha-Samarth's incessant poking

Post that nominations happened again and Munawar, Ayesha, Abhishek, Arun Mahashetty, Samarth Jurel and Aoora got nominated. Now, everyone has been waiting for the captaincy task which happened in the house. Yes, the new captain of the house has been chosen. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal reduced to tears as he recounts horrifying 'Walk Of Shame' task; netizen slam makers

The new captaincy task

The captaincy task happened in the house where three ex-captains, Munawar Faruqui, Aoora and Isha Malviya will decide the captain. In the task, there are three Mountains for three ex-captains who will meditate and other housemates will provoke them, and a storm will follow. Also Read - 'Bigg Boss 17 winner is fixed', Evicted contestant Anurag Dobhal makes shocking claims

After the storm, the housemates will hide and the ex-captains will decide who to eliminate from the captaincy race after each round. There will be five rounds.

Ankita Lokhande is the captain

Now, the news is that Ankita Lokhande is the new captain of the house. It seems Munawar and Isha have betrayed Mannara and chosen Ankita over her. But the audience have the most hilarious reaction to this news. A few of them have said that it would be interesting to see her as the captain. However, a few also felt that she has been lazy and 'kaamchor'.

Fans react to Ankita's captaincy

One of the users wrote, "Kaamchor Lokhande got captaincy in khairaat by chunawar and Isha who completely betrayed #MannaraChopra"

Kaamchor Lokhande got captaincy in khairaat by chunawar and Isha who completely betrayed #MannaraChopra — Shreya✨ (@shreyasharmaa13) January 2, 2024

Another user wrote, "It would be Worth to watch #AnkitaLokhande as Captain, I hope."

It would be Worth to watch #AnkitaLokhande as Captain,

I hope — Bilal Salfi (@salfi6692) January 2, 2024

He is too good . Hopefully she will manage it very carefully — Mahi (@I_Mahi_khan) January 2, 2024

She deserves — Mahi (@I_Mahi_khan) January 2, 2024

Lol what do people want to say by muna ki vajah se Ankita has earned this friendship Munawar himself realised his mistake of not valuing this friendship #ankitalokhande #biggboss17 #munawarfaruqui #ishamalviya — DIRA (@jasmintheboss12) January 2, 2024

Captain khud sote rehti hai ??? — AkHere (@AkTweets44) January 2, 2024

Sabse bakwas captain prove hogi aab tak ki ? — Geeta Negi (@Geetanegi07) January 2, 2024

Jo khud pura din soti rehti h use captain bna diya bhai aur bhi deserving log h ? — Samrin khan? (@itsmesamrin) January 2, 2024

Subah to utha nhi jata madam ko kamchor captain banke kya hi ukhad legi — Rutu. (@Rutu06082657) January 2, 2024

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Well, it will be interesting to see if Ankita will be a fair captain or not. Talking about the current contestants, Aoora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the house right now.