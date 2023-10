The drama in Bigg Boss 17 house has begun, and the first contestant to create it is Ankita Lokhande. The Manikarnika actress is mighty upset with her husband, Vicky Jain, for hurting her and leaving her alone. Vicky and Ankita are one of the most popular couples in the Bigg Boss house, and seeing Vicky leave her all alone and mingling with everyone in the house has left Ankita feeling lonely and sad. And finally, she confronts Vicky and tells him that the reason she came to Big Boss was because she knew that she had support for him. Calling herself wrong, Ankita says that she is feeling lonely as Vicky is nowhere for her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui and other contestants family background and education qualification

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande crying infront of Vicky Jain and mentioning of regretting her decision to be on the show.

Vicky realises that he has left Ankita alone, keeps his mom, and quietly listens to her. Meanwhile, netizens are unhappy with this drama created by Ankita and are calling them the new Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla of the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

One user on the video commented, " Rubinav jaisa lag raha hai". Another user said,"abhi toh 2din hi hue the didi aur 4 mahine rehna hain apko ,fake personality bnane lge hain sabh". One more user said,"Drama chalu ho Gaya eska Rubina and abhinav vala......soch samjakar plan Kiya hai pura....". While many claim that the fight is fake and its time for them to be REAL.

Ankita and Vicky are even warned by the fans to not lose their calm and remember that they are each other's biggest strengths. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news. Vicky is also winning hearts with his jovial personality and many feel he would have been better off without Ankita o you agree?