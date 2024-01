Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's fights have been one of the biggest highlights of Bigg Boss 17. The real-life couple entered the house together and though fans expected to see their strong bond but instead they got involved into nasty fights and arguments. Time and again Ankita Lokhande has complained that Vicky Jain doesn't pay much attention to her. He has also been called out for using demeaning tone with her by netizens. Now, once again, as per the latest Bigg Boss 17 promo, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande got into another fight and the Pavitra Rishta actress broke down. Also Read - Bigg Boss 18: Did Salman Khan reveal the next season will have commoners again?

Does Ankita Lokhande regret marrying Vicky Jain?

In the promo, we see Ankita Lokhande being angry with Vicky Jain over his friendship with Mannara Chopra. She says that he has fun talking to Mannara Chopra and in return, Vicky asks what is wrong with it. He then says that Ankita Lokhande has an unreasonable attitude while she says that he is feeling bad because she said against Mannara Chopra. The fight escalates saying that it is because of Ankita Lokhande's opinions that all his friends go away. This does not end. In the kitchen area, Vicky Jain taunts saying that it is important to get educated when Ankita Lokhande threatens saying that she will throw something. Then she also says that had she taken decisions 'soch samajke' then this wouldn't have happened. Then Ankita cries hard in the bedroom saying that she feels that Vicky's love for her has finished. In return, he says that he has married her but is not her slave. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 elimination: Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui and others get nominated; here's who can get evicted next

Check out Bigg Boss 17 promo video below:

All of this drama has unfolded before the family week begins. Ankita Lokhande's mother and Vicky Jain's mother are going to enter the house soon. Munawar Faruqui's sister, Abhishek Kumar's mother, Isha Malviya's father and many other relatives of Bigg Boss 17 contestants will also enter the show.