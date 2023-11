Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town. The show has been very popular on social media. The TRPs of the show are not that great but there are a lot of fans for the show. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are the contestants of Bigg Boss this year. Salman Khan’s weekend ka vaar episodes have always been the favourites of the audience. This is the third weekend ka vaar of Salman Khan with Bigg Boss 17 contestants. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar exposes Anurag Dobhal as a Chuglikhor; netizens say, 'Real mastermind'

A promo of the weekend ka vaar released and we saw Salman Khan welcoming singer King on the show. King then plays a game with the contestants. He asks them to come near the big heart made in the garden area which also has a door.

Aishwarya Sharma does not trust Vicky Jain

He says that the contestants have to tell for whom they have closed the doors of their hearts. The contestants whose name is taken by the other contestants will have to stand behind the heart and the other contestant will close the door of the heart.

Aishwarya Sharma takes Vicky Jain’s name as she cannot trust him. Arun Mahashettey takes Abhishek Kumar’s name. The next is Ankita Lokhande and she takes Sana Raees Khan’s name. This is now a big story in Entertainment News.

Ankita Lokhande angrily shuts the door on Sana Raees Khan's face

Ankita said that Sana is a dhokebaaz and backstabs people. Sana also replied saying that he heart was never open for Ankita as she never liked her conduct genuine. Sana also called Ankita dhokebaaz and Ankita shut the door angrily on her face.

Ankita shut the door very harshly and it could have hurt Sana. Salman Khan never entertains such behaviour and it will be interesting to see if he will slam Ankita for shutting the door this way which could have hurt Sana.

Take a look at the promo here:

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

This week, Manasvi Mamgai, Isha Malviya, Sana Raees Khan, Arun Mahashettey and Samarth Jurel have been nominated for elimination.