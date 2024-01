Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande has become the new captain of the house before her husband Vicky Jain. And looks like this achievement of his wife Ankita hasn’t gone down well with Vicky as he has become the biggest hindrance for her. The latest promo shows Ankita and Vicky indulging in a nasty fight after she asks him to do the household chores and he refuses to. Ankita asks Vicky to respect her as the captain and he hits back at her in the most demeaning manner. This toxic behaviour of Vicky leaves Ankita fuming and she calls him a jealous man and says this is his reality. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Family Week to begin soon; here's when Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya and others will meet their loved ones

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya supports Abhishek Kumar and slams Samarth Jurel for poking him; netizens say 'Sachai samne aa gayi'

Watch the video of Vicky Jain creating a ruckus in Ankita Lokhande’s captaincy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Trending Now

#AnkitaLokhande out of no where footage lene a gya ?

Mahanta ke murat ban ne ka dhong kar rhi hai Follow me pls ?#BB17 #BiggBoss17 #JioCinema #AbhishekKumar? pic.twitter.com/gjAt9KOTn8 — LiveKhabri❄ (@theLiveKhabri) January 3, 2024

Ankita and Vicky once again proved that they have made a mistake by coming to the show together. Ever since they both have made an appearance in the show, they have been insulting each other. Vicky is a toxic husband to Ankita say her fans while many also call out Ankita for her bossy and dominating nature. One user commented, "Chi yar chi... Husband wife hi nai hai... Dono sath me khelna chahiye.. lekin dono me hi big boss chlte rehti hai". Another user said, "Ab ap socho audience....jo reel me dikhta h wo real ni hota....means samne sb kitne happy couple dikhte h caring dikhte h but reality me...kaise hote h".

All said and done Vicky has been facing massive backlash for the latest drama that he created in Ankita’s captaincy. And many agree with the Pavitra Rishta actress that he is jealous of his wife’s achievements.

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.