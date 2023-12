Bigg Boss 17 has become a hot topic of discussion all thanks to the entry of wildcard contestant Ayesha Khan. She is Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend. She walked inside the house to get an apology from him. She accused him of two timing her with Nazila. Now that Munawar Faruqui-Ayesha Khan drama has subsided, the house is all charged up with the captaincy task. The latest Bigg Boss 17 promo gives a glimpse of the aggressive captaincy task. The contestants are divided into two teams and they have to make boxes of apples. Munawar Faruqui seems to be the sanchalak of the task. A big fight takes place as Ankita Lokhande is caught cheating. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's marriage goes kaput? Actress drops major bomb

In the promo video, we see Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt and others making up for one team while Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Aoora and more make for another team. As the task begins, we see Neil Bhatt, Arun Mahashetty, Samarth Jurel and Ayesha Khan rushing to pluck apples. Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel get into a fight after the latter picks up an apple from the opposite team's side. Then we see Ankita Lokhande discarding boxes of opposite team giving her reasons. Then the team gets to know that Ankita is squishing the apples and poking her nails, using it to discard the boxes. Aishwarya Sharma gets all furious yelling and screaming at Ankita Lokhande for cheating during the task. Ankita smiles as she gets caught. Now the decision is to be made by Munawar Faruqui over which team wins. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's sister reacts to Ayesha Khan's allegations; says 'Takleef hui bahot'

What will the impact of Ankita Lokhande's cheating be on the task? Well, it is being reported that Isha Malviya is the new captain of the house. She has taken over the throne from Munawar Faruqui.