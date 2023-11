The latest Bigg Boss 17 episode concluded a couple of minutes ago. It was one cranky episode because Ankita Lokhande yet again got upset. Well, Vicky Jain was shifted to the Dimag wala makaan while Ankita will be continuing her journey in Dil wala makaan. And the separation was what she could not handle. And she said a lot of things to Vicky Jain in her whole rant mode, even confessing that she brought Vicky for herself and her game on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande to Rupali Ganguly and more TV divas at time of debut and now

Ankita Lokhande confesses to bringing Vicky Jain for her own game

Ankita Lokhande was upset and she has not lived without her husband Vicky Jain or without her mother by her side. And when Vicky got shifted to Dimag wala makaan, she started feeling lonely. She could not take it and on top of it, seeing Vicky happy and thinking from the game's perspective left her angry even more. She called him cheap and accused him of using her. She also went on to rant that she cannot live like this and wants to go home. She said a lot of things to Vicky which hurt him even comparing him with Neil Bhatt. Ankita, at one point in her rage, said that Neil is a better husband. Ankita told Vicky that he is a failure as a husband. Eventually, she also shared that she brought Vicky to Bigg Boss 17 for her own game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma or Isha Malviya – Who is the most stylish diva of the house?

Vicky Jain offers to pay up Rs 4 crore and quit Bigg Boss 17 with Ankita Lokhande

While Ankita was in rant mode, Vicky Jain was pretty chill. He time and again went to Ankita to sort things out. However, he also lashed out at Ankita when she crossed the line. Vicky put his point across calmly making her see the error in her behaviour. Eventually, they did patch up. But when Ankita on a whim said that she cannot cope and wants to get out, Vicky also offered to pay up Rs 4 crore and leave. However, he did add that it would only make her look like a loser. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Ankita Lokhande pissed off at Vicky Jain as he laughs over separation; latter says 'Apni jubaan pe lagam laga' [WATCH]

Watch this video here:

Netizens react to Ankita Lokhande's behaviour with Vicky Jain

Netizens feel Ankita overreacted to the shifting of houses in Bigg Boss 17. They have slammed Ankita and expressed shock at her confession of bringing Vicky for her game. Some called out both husband and wife duo saying they are fake fighting. Have a look at the reactions here:

#AnkitaLokhande ne sari hade par krdi hai. National telivision p apne husband ko lat marna kitna shi hai?#BB17 #VickyJian #VickyBhaiya pic.twitter.com/Po2RDZELvB — JagRuk Hindustan (@AskJagruk) November 14, 2023

What #AnkitaLokhande said ? Mai tujhe mere liye layi thi ki mere liye dimag chalayega pic.twitter.com/wch9XKriQ1 — Bigg Boss 17 live (@Biggboss17_live) November 14, 2023

It's simple, #VickyJain is clearly way ahead of #AnkitaLokhande in the game, while she is clueless. That's why she is extremely insecure of her own husband ? Biggest red Flag Ever ? ?#BiggBoss17 | #BB17 — BB17_Neutral (@Rude_Victory) November 14, 2023

Guy's trend bcz we don't waste time to see boring scripted fight of #AnkitaLokhande & #VickyBhaiya boring scripted fight — MunAra (@MunAra___) November 14, 2023

Yes it's over reaction, If #BiggBoss is sent Vicky in Room Dimag it's an opportunity for him,He was not said to send him there but he can show his ability as captain #AnkitaLokhande is also in same house but in different rooms it's ok, they should play there own game #BiggBoss17 — Rithvik Asha Web (@AshvikRithAsha) November 14, 2023

I am sorry but I feel even #AnkitaLokhande is toxic. She is trying to emotionally control #VickyJain, she is upset with him coz he isnt listening to her or catering to her unreasonable expectations. She wants his remote in her hands. Then when Vicky reacts, he is tagged toxic — Amyspeaks (@Amythoughts2) November 14, 2023

I don't think soo!#AnkitaLokhande is playing her game according to her convenience but when #VickyJain's moves are not according to her convenience then he is taking her for granted, he is using her and blah blah ???#BigBoss17 #BB17 — ?????? (@Laila_me_Laila_) November 14, 2023

People judging #AnkitaLokhande and #VickyJain relationship ??? atleast they are real and showing all in the show unlike others who are just faking it

They know whole world is watching they could have easily faked it #BiggBoss17 #AnkitaLokhande — MunAra (@MunAra___) November 14, 2023

Apparently, #AnkitaLokhande is more concerned about her looks than anything else. It's annoying to see someone so camera-conscious all the time! — Vk Garg (@Vikramgarg007) November 14, 2023

people say #VickyBhaiya is toxic but he is not,he is pratical nd want to use this #BiggBoss17 opportunity to the fullest.

Actual toxic in this relation is #AnkitaLokhande but since she is girl/household name bahu with her bechari face she is getting sympathy.#BiggBoss17 — vidyu_sunshine (@vidyu_shinez) November 14, 2023

Ankita aur Vicky Husband wife kam

Aur saas Bahu ziada lag rahe hai

Vicky bhaiya Dayan saas

aur anku bhabi Darpok Bahu

Fake ?#BIGGBOSS17 #AnkitaLokhande #VickyBhaiya pic.twitter.com/Bq7jRGKgHw — Fatimah ?فاطمہ (@only_Fatimah) November 14, 2023

#AnkitaLokhande don't deserve magnanimous #VickyBhaiya . She is opportunistic lady. Taking him for granted. And then plays victim card ki

"you're not available when I need u" Rotuli ankita ????#BigBoss17 #BB17#BB17onJioCinema — ⓇⒶⓃⒶ?? (@er_ranaji) November 14, 2023

Do you even listen her words? Damnnn she said it's not about today it's a pile up of everything she has lost that Ankita lokhande She was the strongest she was something different but I am shocked to see her vulnerable emotional side? #AnkitaLokhande #biggboss17 — Ankitalokhande (fan) (@Ankitafam) November 14, 2023

It does seem scripted sometimes… but we never know ??‍♀️

However, I think #VickyJain should speak respectfully with #AnkitaLokhande .. at times he’s very disrespectful!#BiggBoss17 #BB17 #AnVi — Señorita? (@seno_112) November 14, 2023

"#BiggBoss17 dropped a hint to #AnkitaLokhande, and she made her move against #VickyJian! Can't wait to see how this drama unfolds ??" — Vk Garg (@Vikramgarg007) November 14, 2023

Meanwhile, in tomorrow's episode of Bigg Boss 17, we will see Munawar Faruqui and Aishwarya Sharma nominating Ankita Lokhande. Ankita in return nominates Aishwarya. Vicky and Dimag team also nominate Abhishek Kumar for elimination.