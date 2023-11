Salman Khan gave pep talks to a select few contestants inside the house of Bigg Boss 17 today. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode aired a couple of hours ago. After slamming contestants for blaming the show, Bigg Boss and the host, Salman Khan, contestants have been wronging themselves. But Salman refuses to talk to everyone and instead invites a select few contestants to the therapy room. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: MC Stan declares THIS contestant of Salman Khan show as the winner

Salman Khan shows a mirror to Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar

After slamming Anurag Dobhal indirectly, Salman Khan invited Ankita Lokhande inside the therapy room. He asks her about her behaviour inside the house of Bigg Boss 17 in the last week. Salman tells her that she is looking good but there is no game from her side. Salman asks Ankita what's with the continued rant over Vicky. Also Read - Bigg Boss17: Crushing over Ankita Lokhande's style? Recreate her look with these Top 5 outfits

Salman shares that Vicky is playing his game very well. Salman Khan motivates Ankita by talking about all the hard work she has put in over the years that she has been in the industry. He praised the strong personality and asked Ankita that after having seen so much in her life, why hadn't she been using her experience in the game. Vicky is doing it while she isn't. Ankita at first tries explaining to Salman but then accepts her mistake saying that she fears that in order to ace his game, he should not ruin her game. Salman directly tells Ankita that it is okay to be jealous and insecure about one's spouse or partner. Ankita admits to her insecurities. Also Read - TRP Report Week 45: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai new gen story fails to impress; Bigg Boss 17 threatens Anupamaa

Watch this Ankita and Vicky video here:

Netizens react to Ankita's confession to being insecure about Vicky Jain

Netizens are in shock and have slammed Ankita for being an insecure wife. They have called out the actress who previously called Mannara Chopra and Aishwarya Sharma insecure. Have a look at the reactions here:

Talking about Bigg Boss 17, Ankita recently grabbed headlines for taking a pregnancy test as she has not been getting her periods. A couple of days ago, she seemingly confessed to no one in particular about feeling nauseous and pukish. She also talked about having cravings for something sour-sweet. Rinku and Jigna were very supportive of Ankita.