Ayesha Khan who needed medical attention over the Weekend Ka Vaar is now back in Bigg Boss 17 house. Salman Khan slammed Ayesha Khan for entering the house claiming that she wanted an apology from Munawar Faruqui. The host said that she has entered the house to gain limelight and for herself. This left her shattered and she cried a lot. Reportedly, her BP dropped and she needed immediate medical attention. She was taken to the hospital and in the latest promo we see that she is back in the house. The moment she enters Bigg Boss 17 house, she called for a war against Munawar Faruqui. And then we see Anurag Dhobal adding more fuel. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Evicted contestant Neil Bhatt predicts the winner of the show and Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande are definitely not on the list

Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates are now available on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan is back in the house; refuses to eat food made by Munawar Faruqui [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dhobal instigates Ayesha Khan

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17, we see Anurag Dhobal talking to Ayesha Khan and saying that Munawar Faruqui was smiling when she left house due to medical reasons. This left Ayesha Khan angry and shocked. But Ankita Lokhande jumped into Munawar Faruqui's defense and stated that nothing like that happened. She strongly defended saying that it was a 'dard bhari smile' as he was talking about something and there was a mention of Ayesha. She clearly asked Ayesha to not listen to whatever is being said and to not trust Anurag Dhobal at all. Then Ankita calls in Munawar Faruqui revealing the same. It leads to a fight between Munawar and Anurag. The comedian warned Anurag Dhobal saying 'halke mein lena nai' and 'tereko toh main dur se hi khajaon'. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Rinku Dhawan reacts to Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's slap incident

Trending Now

In the promo video we also see that Ayesha Khan refuses to eat the food cooked by Munawar Faruqui. She doesn't want to talk to him.

Check out the latest Bigg Boss 17 promo below:

Here's a video of Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui

It's just Monday, we will have to wait and see how Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan's relationship progresses in the show over the week. And then Salman Khan will be back with the report card.