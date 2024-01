Bigg Boss 17, the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan, is just a few days away from its finale. It is said that Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek Kumar will compete fiercely to win the trophy. Recently, the media entered the Bigg Boss 17 house and grilled the contestants with blunt questions. One of the journalist accused Ankita Lokhande of using Sushant Singh Rajput's name to gain sympathy. The Pavitra Rishta actress strongly denied the accusations, stating that she would never stoop so low. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Voting: Did Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana single-handedly ruin his chances for top five? Top problematic relatives

Ankita Lokhande defends herself on using Sushant Singh Rajput's name

Ankita Lokhande has frequently mentioned the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's name in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Initially, viewers were happy that the actress still remembered Sushant with high regard. However, when Ankita began using the Kai Po Che actor's name frequently, viewers became irritated. Some thought she was using Sushant's name to gain sympathy, while others felt it was wrong for Ankita to repeatedly mention Sushant's name, especially since she is now married and Sushant was her ex-boyfriend. Even Ankita Lokhande's mother, who visited the Bigg Boss 17 house for a day, advised her daughter not to mention Sushant's name so often. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana gets an earful from Salman Khan; superstar credits actress for their newfound popularity

Following her mother's advice, Ankita stopped talking about Sushant. However, the issue was highlighted again when the media visited the Bigg Boss 17 house recently. One of the journalist asked Ankita why she mentioned Sushant's name so frequently in the show, to which the actress replied that her fellow housemate Abhishek Kumar is a big Sushant fan and often asked her about the late actor. Ankita stated that she feels proud whenever she gets a chance to speak positively about the late actor. She mentioned that no one knows Sushant the way she does and hence whenever there's an opportunity to talk about him, she does it with great pride and without any malicious intention. She shared that there's a lot of good things to talk about Sushant and she doesn't see any harm if she continues to share with the world about what a great person Sushant was.