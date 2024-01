Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the attention. The grand finale of the show is near. We all will get the winner of Bigg Boss 17 on January 28. The show is currently in an interesting mode. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been the most talked about contestants. The couple have had many ugly fights in the show. It almost seemed that they would end up breaking up. They had said many things about each other and disrespected each other. Recently, during the family week, Ankita and Vicky's mothers entered the show. Vicky's mother blamed Ankita for her behaviour with Vicky. She told Ankita that when she kicked Vicky, his father called up her mother to ask if she used to beat her husband. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's video with Sidharth Shukla from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania goes viral; 'Emerging winner Abhishek' trends

Ankita was hurt and she asked Vicky's mother not to involve her dead father. She did not inform Vicky about this chat but kept on crying and apologising. During the weekend ka vaar, we saw Karan Johar questioning Vicky for not asking Ankita why was she crying and what happened between her and his mother.

Ankita and Vicky have an ugly fight again

Later, when Ankita revealed it to Vicky, he went on defending his family and also said that he is looking bad even after doing so much for her family. Now, in the upcoming episodes we will see more of their fights. A promo has released, where we see Ankita asking Vicky to clean up his plates.

Vicky tells her that she is not the captain of the house now and cannot order. Ankita asked him why is he speaking that way. Vicky angrily comes and begins cleaning the utensils. She tells him that he is just going on fighting these days. Vicky tells her that she keeps showing him in bad light in front of everyone.

Ankita leaves the place and says that she is leaving his life forever now and he can do whatever he wants to.

Take a look at the promo here:

Promo #BiggBoss17 Bharti and Harsh roast HMs, Vicky Jain Vs Ankita Again, Eviction update pic.twitter.com/qoczTNEyty — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 14, 2024

Take a look at a video on Ankita and Vicky from Bigg Boss 17:

Talking about the contestants, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are currently in the house.