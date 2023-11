Bigg Boss 17 is getting interesting day by day. Finally, after four weeks, we have seen some strong contestants waking up from their slumber and some initially impressive contestants faltering in their game. Ankita Lokhande started finally playing on the front foot. On the other hand, Mannara Chopra has become irritating, as per the audience's views about the latest Bigg Boss episode. And in the upcoming Bigg Boss episode, we will see Ankita exposing Mannara in front of housemates. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Netizens are loving Navid Sole's energy as he gives it back to Sana Raees Khan for removing him from powerplay

Ankita Lokhande exposes Mannara Chopra; lashes out at the actress

Now, in the upcoming Bigg Boss 17 episode, we will see Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and Anurag Dobhal talking to each other and Ankita Lokhande sitting in the vicinity. They are having some conversation which Ankita interrupts. She asks others to not trust Mannara as she badmouths any girl. She will fight with one person and backbite about them everywhere. Ankita says she does not deserve anyone's trust. Mannara mocks her by folding her hands and says only she deserves everyone's trust. Ankita asks her to look at herself and then exposes her saying that she called Khanzaadi characterless. "Tumhare against koi chala jaye na Mannara, Tumhari jal jaati hai," Ankita says but Mannara is seen laughing over the same.

Have a look at the next episode promo video here:

In the last couple of days, we saw Mannara Chopra being very cranky inside the house. It happened after elimination nominations in which she was nominated by Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vohra. Mannara has also been vulnerable inside the house and her friendship with Munawar Faruqui was also impacted due to her temper. Mannara has been constantly taunting and disrespecting Rinku and Jigna, who maintained that they are here to play their game. Rinku and Jigna tried to clarify their stance but Mannara remained adamant and would listen to nothing good about them and instantly put them down as seen during Ankita's case.

Watch this TV news video here:

Just the other day, Mannara indirectly called Khanzaadi characterless. Mannara claimed that she could not live in the same house as people like Khanzaadi (did not take her name) who would create a fake love angle for the sake of the game and called her characterless. Ankita who was consoling her told her that she was in the wrong and could not say something like that about another girl inside the house. Mannara was talking about Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar's growing closeness in the last couple of days.