In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra is seen having the tough time of her life. She tries talking to Munawar Faruqui as he has been taking a stand for Ayesha Khan. Mannara is not happy about the same and the way he has cut all his ties with him. Munawar complains that she also doesn't support Ayesha despite knowing that she is his friend. Munawar tells Mannara that he is not mentally good and has been listening to everyone. He tells her that he never wanted her to be part of the people who are trying to attack him. He tells her that Ayesha is not the reason behind his broken friendship with Mannara.

Mannara talks to Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya about the same and also expresses her anger. She breaks down as she says that she is putting in a lot of effort and is not able to understand. She says that Munawar is playing with her emotions. Ankita Lokhande is seen boosting Mannara and tells her to be strong. She tells her not to show her feelings to Munawar. She says that Mannara needs to be respectful and should not be affected by anything. Ankita tells Mannara that she is not Munawar's priority and she should accept this fact. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande asks Vicky Jain why he did not apologize after his slap-like gesture; netizens find faults in both

Isha also tries telling Mannara that Munawar is avoiding her and that Ayesha is more important to him. Vicky and Ankita also joined in. Isha tells Mannara that when Ayesha leaves, Munawar will come back to her and that is when his standards will show. Isha also tells Mannara that Ayesha is greedy for footage.