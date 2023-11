Bigg Boss 17 fans feel that Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui are two celebs who are winning material for the show. At the same time, people are appalled to see Vicky Jain's behavior with his wife. Today, the actress in a fit of rage called him 'Ch***ya' on the show. He told her that he is shocked to hear such words from his wife on national Television. Ankita Lokhande seemed eager to have a word with her husband to sort out matters. The two had a chat where Ankita Lokhande told him that she wants them to chat for a while before they go to sleep. Vicky Jain said that she is constantly demanding his time, and he is not the type of husband who can always be with his wife. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 week 4 report card: Khanzaadi leaves Mannara Chopra behind as she joins the league of Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma

Fans of Ankita Lokhande upset with Vicky Jain on Bigg Boss 17

Vicky Jain is also heard telling Abhishek Kumar that a female contestant's hype goes up once a man is shown falling for her. He discusses who will go into the top five of the show. He is very confident about Ankita Lokhande being there. He told Ankita Lokhande that he feels inferior on the show. People have said that he is very manipulative and dominating on Bigg Boss 17. They have also called him emotionally abusive. Take a look at some of the reactions...

#Ankitalokhande ko Vicky hi Mila tha kya shadi karne? Such a toxic relationship they have!

I'm not even watching #BB17 but seeing all the clips on TL I can't even breathe, how can she stay in such affection less marriage?

Marriage is not only abt financial stability! #BiggBoss17 — Dr.Dhanno (@Dhanno88075719) November 13, 2023

I know #AnkitaLokhande as a person is someone who forgets herself in a relationship!! I just hope she realises that this is wrong, for her & others watching her!! She needs to get out of this toxicity & set a better example!!?#VickyJain #BiggBoss17 #AnkitaLokhande pic.twitter.com/0Uto8yRfJR — MunAra (@MunAra___) November 13, 2023

But who are you to tell her to wear or to not wear her spectacles on her head?? I would've understood if you were as obedient as dominating you are right now!! But you want to even talk to girls she says not to!!??‍♀️#AnkitaLokhande #BiggBoss17 #VickyJainpic.twitter.com/aKRdHg9Yrd — Nisha Rose? (@JustAFierceSoul) November 13, 2023

???? Iska matlab kya hua now where are those people saying anki is dominating This man is telling her that he don't like Ankita keeping expensive spectacles on her head ??? Matlab yeh toh ek jaisa hogaya I don't like lipstick on Alia#vickyjain #ankitalokhande #biggboss17 https://t.co/X0tQ0i1hCr — Ankitalokhande (fan) (@Ankitafam) November 13, 2023

Others are wondering if there is a deliberate ploy to make Vicky Jain look bad in the game. Her fans feel that she is in a bad marriage. They feel she should walk out and set an example of all young women out there.