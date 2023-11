Bigg Boss 17 makers have held the first 'parent teacher' meeting of the season. The mothers of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have come on Weekend Ka Vaar. It is evident that they are upset seeing how the couple is fighting on national TV. Vicky Jain's mother says he is a responsible son but how come he is going so wrong on the show. He is shown in tears after seeing his mom on TV. She also tells Ankita Lokhande that she is such a sensible girl, then how did things go so wrong between them. This has not been liked by fans of the actress who feel Vicky Jain is also to be blamed. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashetty passes derogatory comment on Isha-Samarth, Ankita-Vicky, 'chuma chati, baccha paida karne aaye hain'

Fans upset with Vicky Jain's mom on Bigg Boss 17

On the other hand, Vandana Phadnis the mother of Ankita Lokhande said that both have erred. She urged them to take out some time for their relationship inside the house and have heartfelt conversations. She said they are strong but have lost themselves and one another in the game. Vicky Jain's mother also urged them to look ahead. But fans are upset seeing the tone of Vicky Jain's mother as she talks to Ankita. The manner in which Vicky Jain has behaved with her at times, is far from respectful. People have said that he has been gaslighting her. Take a look at how fans reacted to Vicky Jain's mother on the show... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain breaks down meeting his mom; she asks him why he fights with Ankita Lokhande

Love the way both mothers giving guidance to their childs but somewhere didn't like that #VickyJain mom said that #AnkitaLokhande? isn't handling their relationship nicely. But I could see that she's handling it very well but its him whose not behaving properly.#BiggBoss17 — Pushpak Sunil Rane (@PushpakRane28) November 25, 2023

Sad that #VickyJain mother complain that #AnkitaLokhande? didn't take care of him rather than motivating her. Good to see her mother who didn't complain anything to Vicky but tried motivating both.

Hope she also tells his son to take care of her & behave well. #BiggBoss17 — Pushpak Sunil Rane (@PushpakRane28) November 25, 2023

#VickyJain Mother "Galti Bhaleii #AnkitaLokhande? ki ho *

Are bolna kya chahati haii Aunty ji #VickyJain Mother " Nehi Samal Rahi Ho "To #AnkitaLokhande?

Phir Aunty ji ko vicky ki saadi hi nehi karani chahiye thi

Saari galti #Ankita ki haii #VickyJain ki galtiya nehi dikhti pic.twitter.com/MpYX7R3jGp — Sonu Rashami (@pramanick_sonu) November 25, 2023

Typical mother in law ??

Chappal fekna was on Masti but sasu ma ko bura laga but sasu ma ka beta kaise uspe chilata h or Sana k hath pakad Raha wo nhi dikh rha????#AnkitaLokhande? 's Husband and in laws all are same ???

Bechari kha fas gayi h...#BB17 #BiggBoss17 https://t.co/0gMM9kanfl — Zoya Khan (@Farzana67512418) November 25, 2023

Saas Saas hoti hai

Chahe wo actress ki ho ya hum Middle class logo ki#AnkitaLokhande? ki saas BHI teekhi Mirchi hai#VickyJain ko kyun Rona aa raha hai

Wo to #BigBoss me dabangg bana ghoomta hai — Sania Zahra (@SZahra2022) November 25, 2023

Bigg Boss 17 is turning out to be a successful season. The contestants have made a mark. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are both looking like finalists on the show. Even Salman Khan explained things to the couple on how to maintain a level of love and respect. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui's secret code gets exposed by Salman Khan; netizens declare the former as 'mastermind'