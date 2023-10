Bigg Boss 17 viewers have been surprised by the behaviour of Vicky Jain towards Ankita Lokhande. The couple have always given goals with their picture perfect moments on Instagram. But inside the house we have seen that Vicky Jain is quite rude towards Ankita Lokhande. He is always complaining about the tone in which she is talking to him. Viewers are surprised as it does not look like Ankita Lokhande has been behaving in a bad manner with him. Fans have found Vicky Jain's behaviour to be manipulative and toxic in the house. Some even feel that he has been gaslighting her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar objected to Isha Malviya wearing backless dress due to THIS reason, reveals Udaariyaan co-star

It seems the fights are not ending between the couple over the tone issue. There was one more fight in the kitchen. After that, Ankita Lokhande stormed into the kitchen and said that Vicky Jain is showing way too much attitude. She said he roasts 10 rotis in the house but behaves like he is roasting a crore of them. Ankita Lokhande said that everyone is getting adjusted to the life of having to do own work like cooking, cleaning and washing clothes. The TV diva was seen complaining to Isha Malviya about the same.

Yesterday, Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui spoke about each other's lives. Though she did not take his name, the actress threw light on her split with Sushant Singh Rajput. She said that her parents were as heartbroken as her after he left their home. It seems the Pavitra Rishta actor did not give any particular reason for doing so. Ankita Lokhande said she could sense that the love he had for her had ended.