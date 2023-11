In today's episode, Salman Khan introduces the new internet sensation Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, and he enters the house. Orry gives a warm hug to Ankita Lokhande and introduces himself to all the inmates. Orry continues with his antics and brings full-on entertainment to the house. Orry indeed has a trend in himself. His liver interview created a huge sensation on the internet that landed him at the Bigg Boss house. But Orry isn't a wild card contestant; he is there only for a day for a special segment. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry's wildcard entry into Salman Khan's show gets cancelled?

Ankita Lokhande gets bashed by her mother-in-law and Vicky Jain's mother.

In the new promo, Ankita is seen consoling her mother and mother-in-law and assuring them that she will fix everything. Vicky's mom continues to bash Ankita and tell her that she isn't able to take care, and her son is continuously crying. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Janhvi Kapoor and alleged beau Shikhar Pahariya have FUNNIEST reaction to Orry entering as wildcard

Khanzaadi is asked to pay 2 crore if she wants to exit the house.

Khanzaadi is seen expressing her huge disappointment over being mocked in the house over her health issues. And she tells Saab that she wants to leave the show. Bigg Boss asks the influencer to pay Rs. 2 crore if she wants to exit the show. and this leaves her extremely upset. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan exposes Vicky Jain infront of Ankita Lokhande; Orry makes a wildcard entry

Munawar Faruqui mimics Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar, while Sunny Leone turns into Isha Malviya.

The most entertaining part of today's episode was Munawar Faruqui, who hilariously imitated Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya's fight scene, where Sunny Leone turns Isha. The fans are mighty impressed with Munawar for bringing entertainment to the house.