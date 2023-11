Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the love and the TRPs have been superb. The show is the talk of the town and social media is all about the Bigg Boss 17 contestants. Ankita Lokhande has entered the show finally with her husband, Vicky Jain. Both of them are playing an amazing game and are being loved by the audience. Vicky is a smart player and Ankita plays with her heart. She is an emotional person and has many times spoken about her past. Ankita was in a relationship with her Pavitra Rishta co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput. However they broke up and in 2020 we heard about the shocking demise of Sushant. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rakhi Sawant to enter the show again with estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani?

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Ankita stood up for Sushant and revealed how he was an amazing person. She was with Vicky Jain that time and hence was trolled for trying to get footage. Now, she has opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput in Bigg Boss 17 many times. She spoke about how beautiful he was as a person. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 wild cards: Anupamaa star Tassnim Nerurkar, Poonam Pandey, Flora Saini to enter the show?

Ankita Lokhande talks about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Now, in today's episode too, she spoke about Sushant. The conversation started with Munawar Faruqui and Ankita singing Sushant's song from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story titled Kon Tujhe Yu Pyaar Karega. Munawar then said that he has seen the special screening of the film at YashRaj studios and met Sushant. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain confesses to being jealous about Ankita Lokhande's popularity; netizens say, 'Asli chehra saamne' [Check Reactions]

Trending Now

Ankita then said that Sushant was a nice person. She then said that she feels so strange when she used to say that he was a nice person. Ankita added that now things have become normal but when he passed away it was not easy to keep saying that he was this and he was that.

Ankita revealed she couldn't go to Sushant's funeral

She said that even Vicky was Sushant's friend and when they say that he was a nice person it feels bad that he is no more. She said that it was her first time when someone close to her passed away suddenly and it was shocking. She further added, "Ye bahut shocking tha. Mai toh uske funeral pe bhi nahi gayi thi. Mai jaa hi nahi payi. Maine bola mai nahi dekh sakti ye. Vicky ne bola tha tu jaakar aa par maine bola nahi." This is a big story in TV news.

She shared that she has never seen someone like this at the funeral and it was only during her father's funeral she saw him. She then remembered her father and said that she used to tell her father about participating in Bigg Boss. Ankita broke down as she spoke this.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's video:

#AnkitaLokhande talks abt SSR, what a great man he was, his funeral, how it’s difficult talking abt him in past tense n breaks down remembering him n her dad ❤️#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/MWUshVXPG0 — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) November 20, 2023

Contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Talking about the contestants of the show, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are seen in the show.

As per reports, new wild card contestants will be entering the show. Tassnim Nerurkar, Poonam Pandey, Flora Saini, Bhavin Bhanushali, Jahanara Alam, Adhyayan Suman might enter as wild cards.