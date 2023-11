In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan playing games and also dishing out their analysis of the game. Be it Vicky Jain or Anurag Dobhal or Munawar Faruqui, Arbaaz and Sohail guided the housemates in their own way. Apart from that, there were a few fights and some backbiting done as well. Khanzaadi's comment on Mannara Chopra has grabbed headlines. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 mass elimination: Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan and more contestants to be evicted?

Khanzaadi comments about Mannara Chopra

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Ankita Lokhande sitting with Kanzaadi aka Firoza Khan. Khanzaadi has been having a tough time inside the house of Bigg Boss 17. She was nominated and in the previous week, Salman Khan scolded her too. This past week, we also saw a lot of housemates having fights with Khanzaadi. Be it Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya Sharma or Munawar Faruqui. She has been lying low throughout the week. And tonight, we saw Khanzaadi bickering about Mannara Chopra with Ankita Lokhande. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 shocker: Anurag Dobhal reveals Munawar Faruqui was dating a minor girl

Khanzaadi said that Mannara gives seductive expressions and has been entertaining everyone and she cannot be like that. Ankita who has been listening to this was silent throughout Khanzaadi's rant. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 big twist: Four contestants to get eliminated, new wild cards to enter?

Netizens slam Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande has been getting a lot of flak from the audience online. It is because there was one time when Ankita had called out Mannara Chopra calling Khanzaadi characterless. And when Khanzaadi is talking something like this about Mannara, she is not stopping her. Hence, Ankita is being called out for her 'double standards'. Check reactions here:

Yesterday she was commenting on #MunawarFaruqui relation now today she is talking bad about mannara Ankita had problem when mannara said characterless to kz but why she's not stopping kz for saying bad things about mannara? #MannaraChopra #AbhishekhKumar #BB17 pic.twitter.com/zhmdJYLspm — yourweirdcrush X (@Yourweirdcrush1) November 19, 2023

When #MannaraChopra was vulnerable and said the word characterless, people attacked her, especially #AnkitaLokhande who is now listening to #KhanZaadi character assassinate Mannara! Why is she quiet Double standards?! #BiggBoss17 #BB17 #MunAra pic.twitter.com/0kI4QAbJ6L — shivam singh (@s35695232) November 19, 2023

Because ankita baad mai use karaygi is bat ko her baar ki tarah Ya tw wo jealous h mannara say #munara https://t.co/Y6mljLeF8H — Ruqaiya. (@ruqaiyarehman) November 19, 2023

Mannara koi dudh ki dhuli nahi hai ..woh actually seductively Abhishek se baatein karti hai n Mannawar se bhi . That's a fact — Mams ❤️ (@mamaasahu) November 19, 2023

Where are you guys now who blame mannara Khanzadi is saying seductive to mannara Khanzadi is the one who did drama for characterless and this Ankita who took stand for khanzadi really now Ankita is listening wow#MannaraChopra? #MunawarFaruqui #MunAra #Bigboss17#BB17 https://t.co/7ppJ9Drfct — bigboss_for_mannara❤️ (@shivnimdu) November 19, 2023

Khanzaadi k against Ankita ne bola woh fake hai game k liye abhisek ko use kar rhai mannara ne bola Salman ne bola munwar ne bola Isha ne bola par abhisek samjh hi na paaya — samss (@SamratSidhu2) November 19, 2023

Want to see if Ankita Lokhande uses this against Khanzaadi because she did that earlier with Mannara. Going to people and consoling them in weak vulnerable moments but with aim to use it later . Mannara was wrong agreed but It showed alot about ankita a person.#BB17 #Biggboss17 https://t.co/TUF5ekA2Ar — Bliss U (@Bliss_Uto) November 18, 2023

KhanZaadi should beware of Ankita... It's highly possible that tomorrow she'll turn around and stab her in the back.... Just like she did with Mannara. — Asha Davis (@divapinky112) November 18, 2023

Exactly bro! People doesn't say this but if mannara would have said this then damnnn! Kyaa hee bawaal hogya hota ! People are being so harsh on here that is so sadd yaar — Mannara and munawar_FC (@CraftyDoor57885) November 19, 2023

#AnkitaLokhande is listening to all this and not responding at all.#KhanZaadi? is crossing all the limits here & this woman has audacity to call Mannara cheap.

Mannara used that word when she was high on emotions but here they are literally gossiping about mannara#MannaraChopra — Aksh (@Akshhh06) November 19, 2023

In the recent past, Mannara Chopra called Khanzaadi characterless as she started to grow close to Abhishek Kumar. Abhishek has suffered a heartbreak from Isha. She felt Khanzaadi was using Abhishek and that he was going to get heartbroken again. Mannara was also nominated and felt that cheap tricks were being played inside the house and she didn't want to live in such a house.

Watch this video of Mannara Chopra here:

Back then Ankita did not call Mannara out harshly but calmly reprimanded her. Later, she exposed Mannara's statement in front of everyone. Khanzaadi slammed Mannara over the same. She had been fighting with Mannara over the same throughout.