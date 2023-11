Bigg Boss 17 is all over on social media. People are all talking about their favourite contestants on social media. The TRPs of Bigg Boss 17 are also quite amazing. The reality show is amongst the top five shows on TRP charts. The house of Bigg Boss 17 is divided into three sections this year, the Dil house, Dimaag house and Dum house. The contestants are divided as per the house. In the start, the contestants were offered to choose the house as per their choice. Later, Bigg Boss divided the contestants as per their game style. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankit Gupta reveals reason behind Udaariyaan costar Abhishek Kumar's aggression towards Isha Malviya

Bigg Boss kept Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt in Dil house while Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Jigna Vora, Khanzaadi, Rinku Dhawan and Navid Sole were in Dimaag house. In the Dum house, Bigg Boss kept Arun Mahashettey, Sunny Aryaa, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal and Samarth Jurel.

Ankita separates from Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17

Now, there have been changes made again in the Bigg Boss 17 house. A promo also released about the same and as per the live feed of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande has been separated from husband, Vicky Jain. Vicky has moved to the Dimaag section while Ankita is still in the Dil house it seems. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news.

Neil and Aishwarya shift to the Dum house

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been shifted to the Dum house with Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vora. The Dimaag house also includes, Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mahashettey, Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka Bhai and Sana Raees Khan. Munawar Faruqui has been shifted to the Dil house.

The news about the other contestants is still yet to be out. But this new change is going to bring a lot of drama in the house now. The nominations will happen soon and we will get to see the new Dimaag team handling the nominations.

Talking about the recent weekend ka vaar episode, there were no eliminations this week. Until now, only Manasvi Mamgai and Soniya Bansal have been eliminated from the show.