Bigg Boss 17 fans are waiting for the huge clash between Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain. The two have had a very dirty fight inside the house. The Udaariyaan actor was downright as he age-shamed Vicky Jain on the show. He called him an old man of 40 years. This is not all. He terms Ankita Lokhande a pagal and nalli. The actress gets into a fight with him, and Vicky Jain jumps in. Going low brow, Abhishek Kumar says that Ankita Lokhande has only married him for the sake of money. This comment has raised eyebrows on social media.

Fans dig out Ankita Lokhande's financial history

After this fight, fans of Ankita Lokhande have reminded Abhishek Kumar that she was one of the highest paid actresses of Indian TV. They said for years, the makers of Bigg Boss had been approaching her but she kept on declining the offer. But others said that Ankita Lokhande admitted that Vicky Jain had been footing her expenses when she was without work. People said that she was also using the flat of late Sushant Singh Rajput. Take a look at the reactions...

#AbhishekKumar implied that #AnkitaLokhande is a gold digger, wow. Way back in 2010 Ankita used to earn 1 lakh per episode of Pavitra Rishta. #AnkitaLokhadne herself is good, #BiggBoss was literally requesting Ankita to join their show since 7 years, Ankita the ITV Queen .… pic.twitter.com/Khgn6SMaBp — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) December 18, 2023

Ohh please in their last couple show she admitted that he is paying all her bills and supporting her luxury lifestyle and for her parents as well #AnkitaLokhande #AbhishekKumar #BB17 — rachel Kanhai (@KanhaiRachel) December 18, 2023

Abhishek hai kon? New comer hai nd this attitude. Not everyone will take his crap once he's out he'll kno the reality let him think and speak this is what losers do. Bro outside u won't be standing also next to Ankita lokhande aukad banana padh jayega. — polkadot (@PolkEvent1702) December 19, 2023

Pavitra rishta was years ago she's not living of the money she made then! Tv actors don't get paid as much! Actors in general don't usually live off that they usually do endorsements & investments! Ankita only been successful in that 1 show she's not been successful elsewhere — Alina ? (@AlinaKapoor_) December 19, 2023

70k per day ? — Ankiie (@xo_anky) December 18, 2023

She said 2k every day — Anureet? (@Anureet18) December 19, 2023

Bigg Boss 17 fans are having very polarizing views of all the contestants. Ankita Lokhande looks set for the top two and even her husband Vicky Jain is top five material. The couple have ruled the show and how.