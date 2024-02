Bigg Boss 17 ended on January 28. It has been more than ten days but the craze for the show is not ending. People still want to talk about their favourite contestants and want to know what they are doing. Munawar Faruqui won the show. Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra emerged as the first and second runner-ups. Ankita Lokhande secured fourth place while Arun Mashettey was fifth. Ankita and her husband, Vicky Jain were the talk of the town. Their marriage was the talk of the town and they had many ugly fights in the show. Also Read - Naagin 7: Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar FINALLY reveals if he is doing the show with Ankita Lokhande

Ankita was very insecure of Vicky and Mannara's bond and she behaved strangely seeing them talk. Vicky's mother had entered during the family week and post that said many mean things about Ankita. She said that they were against Ankita and Vicky's marriage. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 stars Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra to sign Ekta Kapoor's web show?

Ankita goes live on Instagram

On the finale day, everyone was shocked to see Ankita getting eliminated in the fourth place and Ankita also looked quite upset. She also took a dig at Munawar's win in a recent interview and said that Bigg Boss is about popularity and not about personality.

However, she went live yesterday on Instagram and got just 13k views on her Instagram live. As per The Khabri, this is the lowest for any top 4 in the history of Bigg Boss.

#AnkitaLokhande registered lowest ever live listeners for any top 4 in the history of #BiggBoss Only 13K live listeners joined for her live, later 20K bots were added but they wont be counted. So overall listers were 13K pic.twitter.com/CiGgdsPp5K — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) February 8, 2024

Ankita in Naagin 7?

There have been reports that Ankita has been approached to play the female lead in Ekta Kapoor's show, Naagin 7. However, she recently denied being approached for the show. It was also being said that Ankit Gupta and Abhishek Kumar will be playing the male lead in the show.

Watch the exclusive interview of Abhishek Kumar here:

Abhishek also recently denied being a part of the show. Ankita and Vicky recently went for a mini vacation together and were spotted at the Mumbai airport. They received gifts and love from fans at the airport.